 Tara Sutaria Glows In ₹2.11 Lakh Pearl Saree At Friend's Wedding With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleTara Sutaria Glows In ₹2.11 Lakh Pearl Saree At Friend's Wedding With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria Glows In ₹2.11 Lakh Pearl Saree At Friend's Wedding With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria turned heads at a friend’s wedding, attending with boyfriend Veer Pahariya while serving two standout saree looks. She first wore an ivory Tarun Tahiliani pearl saree worth ₹2.11 lakh, styled with glowing glam and a sleek bun. Later, she switched to a red Arpita Mehta saree with mirror work, finishing the look with diamonds and soft waves.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Tara Sutaria has had plenty of spotlight moments lately, but this time, it’s not about the stage. It’s her wardrobe doing the talking. Attending a friend’s wedding with boyfriend-actor Veer Pahariya, the actress turned the celebrations into a mini fashion diary, switching between elegant classic sarees and high-glam silhouettes.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya at friend's wedding

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya at friend's wedding | Image Courtesy: Veer's Instagram story

Tara in Tarun's pearl drape

For the main wedding functions, Tara oozed chic elegance in a designer Tarun Tahiliani masterpiece. The actress slipped into an ivory pearl saree, a piece that blended heritage detailing with crystal shimmer. The drape came with an intricately embroidered border and delicate tassel accents, paired with a pearl- and sequin-embellished high-neck blouse.

And the look does come with a hefty price tag. As per TT's official website, Tara's bedazzling six-yard costs ₹210,600.

FPJ Shorts
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
Read Also
Tara Sutaria Joins AP Dhillon At Mumbai Concert In A Sizzling Black Dress & Diamond Jewels – WATCH
article-image

The actress finished the look with drop earrings, luminous skin, softly flushed cheeks, nude lips, a black bindi and her hair pulled back into a sleek middle-parted bun.

Standing beside her, Veer coordinated perfectly in an ivory bandhgala, making them quite the well-styled couple.

Tara in red saree by Arpita Mehta

Tara in red saree by Arpita Mehta |

A fiery switch in statement red saree

For another event, Tara changed gears completely and stepped out in a romantic red saree by Arpita Mehta. The georgette drape came alive with all-over mirror work and cutdana embroidery, paired with a matching strapless blouse that added a bold twist with its sculpted backless cut and crystal tassels.

Read Also
Who Is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Delhi Photographer
article-image

She kept the accessories equally stunning with a statement diamond necklace, a maang tikka and a giant diamond ring. Tara's makeup followed her signature glam with dewy skin, blushed cheeks, smokey eyes and nude glossy lips. A middle-parted open hairstyle adorned with soft curls sealed her desi bridesmaid look.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tara Sutaria Glows In ₹2.11 Lakh Pearl Saree At Friend's Wedding With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria Glows In ₹2.11 Lakh Pearl Saree At Friend's Wedding With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

Anand Mahindra Discovers Hidden Vinyl Haven In Kochi: Calls It A 'Best Kept Secret & Celebrates...

Anand Mahindra Discovers Hidden Vinyl Haven In Kochi: Calls It A 'Best Kept Secret & Celebrates...

'Lalpari Goes Mini': Viral Video Shows Stunning Scale Model Of MSRTC Bus Crafted By 'Farmer's Son'...

'Lalpari Goes Mini': Viral Video Shows Stunning Scale Model Of MSRTC Bus Crafted By 'Farmer's Son'...

Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra Fiancé Aviva Baig

Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra Fiancé Aviva Baig

Who Is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Delhi Photographer

Who Is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Delhi Photographer