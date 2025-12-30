Tara Sutaria Glows In ₹2.11 Lakh Pearl Saree At Friend's Wedding With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

Bollywood star Tara Sutaria has had plenty of spotlight moments lately, but this time, it’s not about the stage. It’s her wardrobe doing the talking. Attending a friend’s wedding with boyfriend-actor Veer Pahariya, the actress turned the celebrations into a mini fashion diary, switching between elegant classic sarees and high-glam silhouettes.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya at friend's wedding | Image Courtesy: Veer's Instagram story

Tara in Tarun's pearl drape

For the main wedding functions, Tara oozed chic elegance in a designer Tarun Tahiliani masterpiece. The actress slipped into an ivory pearl saree, a piece that blended heritage detailing with crystal shimmer. The drape came with an intricately embroidered border and delicate tassel accents, paired with a pearl- and sequin-embellished high-neck blouse.

And the look does come with a hefty price tag. As per TT's official website, Tara's bedazzling six-yard costs ₹210,600.

The actress finished the look with drop earrings, luminous skin, softly flushed cheeks, nude lips, a black bindi and her hair pulled back into a sleek middle-parted bun.

Standing beside her, Veer coordinated perfectly in an ivory bandhgala, making them quite the well-styled couple.

Tara in red saree by Arpita Mehta |

A fiery switch in statement red saree

For another event, Tara changed gears completely and stepped out in a romantic red saree by Arpita Mehta. The georgette drape came alive with all-over mirror work and cutdana embroidery, paired with a matching strapless blouse that added a bold twist with its sculpted backless cut and crystal tassels.

She kept the accessories equally stunning with a statement diamond necklace, a maang tikka and a giant diamond ring. Tara's makeup followed her signature glam with dewy skin, blushed cheeks, smokey eyes and nude glossy lips. A middle-parted open hairstyle adorned with soft curls sealed her desi bridesmaid look.