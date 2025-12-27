 Tara Sutaria Joins AP Dhillon At Mumbai Concert In A Sizzling Black Dress & Diamond Jewels – WATCH
Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria surprised fans at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert, joining him on stage for Thodi Si Daaru and turning the night into a viral moment. Dressed in a striking black gown with diamond jewels, she commanded attention, while Dhillon continued his high-energy ‘One Of One’ India tour, now heading to Jaipur and Ludhiana next.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria brought serious glamour to AP Dhillon's Mumbai live show, turning an already electric night into a full-blown moment. The December 26 concert had fans on their feet, but the energy went through the roof when Tara walked on stage to join the singer. As clips began circulating online, cheers and pure excitement filled timelines, especially when the duo performed their chart favourite, Thodi Si Daaru, live.

Decoding Tara's stunning black-on-black look

For the musical night, Tara slipped into a sleek black gown that hugged her frame, featuring a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit that added drama without going over the top. To elevate the look, she layered on statement diamond jewellery, including sparkling studs, stacked bracelets, and chunky rings that glimmered against her glossy red manicure. A pair of pointed black heels tied everything together.

Her glam was equally refined, with glowing skin, softly blushed cheeks, shimmering lids, and a nude lip, finished with loose, middle-parted waves. Spotted in the crowd, her boyfriend Veer Pahariya matched the vibe in earthy tones and tinted glasses.

article-image

Not Tara's first AP Dhillon surprise

Well, this isn't the first time Tara made an appearance at AP Dhillon's concert. Earlier she made a cameo during his Pune concert, where she hit the stage in a silver mini dress, again joining him for Thodi Si Daaru, proving their concert chemistry is becoming something of a tradition.

AP Dhillon’s 'One Of One' India tour

Dhillon’s tour has already lit up cities including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Up next, he is set to take over Jaipur on December 28, followed by the grand finale in Ludhiana on December 29, which fans are eagerly counting down to.

