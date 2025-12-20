Nora Fatehi Joins David Guetta At Sunburn Mumbai After Road Accident, Teases New Global Single

Nora and David Guetta at Sunburn 2025 |

Sunburn Festival Mumbai witnessed one of its most dramatic and talked-about moments on Day 2, as global EDM icon David Guetta lit up the stage at Infinity Bay, Sewri, with his much-anticipated Monolith Show. Just when the crowd thought the night couldn’t get bigger, Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi made a surprise appearance, despite having been involved in a road accident earlier the same day.

Guetta performed for nearly one hour and forty minutes, delivering a high-octane set packed with global chartbusters and festival anthems. Soon after, Bollywood actor-dancer graced the stage, lending her voice and energy to the already buzzing crowd.

According to media reports, Nora met with a road accident in Mumbai while travelling to the festival for her scheduled appearance with Guetta. A drunk driver reportedly rammed into her car, which led her team to take her to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Nora Fatehi was involved in an unfortunate car accident, while on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta, as a drunk driver rammed into her car. Her team immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital where the doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out haemorrhagic injury or internal bleeding. Doctors confirmed Nora has sustained a slight concussion from the impact.”

Despite being advised to rest after sustaining a mild injury, Nora graced the stage for some time, where she hinted at her upcoming international single in collaboration with David Guetta and American singer Ciara.