 Nora Fatehi Joins David Guetta At Sunburn Mumbai After Road Accident, Teases New Global Single
Nora Fatehi Joins David Guetta At Sunburn Mumbai After Road Accident, Teases New Global Single

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Nora and David Guetta at Sunburn 2025 |

Sunburn Festival Mumbai witnessed one of its most dramatic and talked-about moments on Day 2, as global EDM icon David Guetta lit up the stage at Infinity Bay, Sewri, with his much-anticipated Monolith Show. Just when the crowd thought the night couldn’t get bigger, Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi made a surprise appearance, despite having been involved in a road accident earlier the same day.

Guetta performed for nearly one hour and forty minutes, delivering a high-octane set packed with global chartbusters and festival anthems. Soon after, Bollywood actor-dancer graced the stage, lending her voice and energy to the already buzzing crowd.

According to media reports, Nora met with a road accident in Mumbai while travelling to the festival for her scheduled appearance with Guetta. A drunk driver reportedly rammed into her car, which led her team to take her to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Nora Fatehi was involved in an unfortunate car accident, while on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta, as a drunk driver rammed into her car. Her team immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital where the doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out haemorrhagic injury or internal bleeding. Doctors confirmed Nora has sustained a slight concussion from the impact.”

Despite being advised to rest after sustaining a mild injury, Nora graced the stage for some time, where she hinted at her upcoming international single in collaboration with David Guetta and American singer Ciara.

