 'You Can't Compare Goa...': Mumbai's First Sunburn Festival Compared To Goa By Loyal EDM Fans
Mumbai’s first-ever Sunburn Festival has sparked a Mumbai vs Goa debate among EDM fans. While many praised the convenience and city vibe, frequent Sunburn-goers felt Goa still holds the edge. “You can't compare this to Goa,” said one attendee, while another added, “Mumbai nailed the energy, Sara Landry was insane.”

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
For over a decade, Sunburn has been synonymous with Goa featuring beachside stages, sunset sets, and a holiday-like rave culture that defined India's EDM scene. This December, that legacy shifted as Sunburn made its much-awaited Mumbai debut at Infinity Bay, Sewri on December 19. And, leading the historic first night was techno heavyweight and American DJ Sara Landry, whose India debut instantly set the tone, drawing massive crowds and igniting conversations around how Mumbai's Sunburn stacks up against its iconic Goan counterpart.

Mumbai vs Goa: Did city’s first Sunburn give justice to iconic beachside EDM?

Among the crowd were festival regulars and first-timers alike. A middle-aged Mumbai-based couple, who had previously attended Sunburn Goa in 2022, shared their experience. "The vibes were great and the music was superb. Goa was amazing, of course, you can't compare it to Mumbai, but we enjoyed it. It's different, but we had a really good time," they said, soaking in the city edition’s energy.

For 40-year-old Swarn Agarwal, who travelled from Mahalaxmi and attended with a one-day pass worth ₹2000, this marked his second Sunburn experience after Goa. "The vibe is great and food and drinks are easily available," he said. "The only thing I missed was sound jammers. In Goa, the stages felt more isolated. Here, you can hear other stages sometimes. But overall, it was still a fun experience."

Younger attendees shared similar excitement. 25-year-old Divyanshi called it a memorable night. "After Goa, this was the first Mumbai Sunburn I truly enjoyed. The lineup was strong, and it felt like a proper party," she said. Friends Anushka Bareja (22) and Japleen Alagh (23), who have attended Sunburn multiple times, were especially thrilled to see Sara Landry live for the first time. "We came all the way from Andheri by cab, it took almost 1.5 hours, but it was worth it. Sara was insane,” they said.

What did the first-timers think?

First-timers also felt the magic. Mudit Shah (40), attending Sunburn for the first time, said, "I loved it, especially Sara. Everything felt well organised and the think the location is very good as it's convenient to travel compared to venues like Mahalaxmi Race Course." Meanwhile, Denys (22) from Ukraine, currently based in Goa, travelled to Mumbai specifically for Sunburn. "I love the festival, especially the four different stages. It’s my first time and the energy is amazing," he shared.

While comparisons with Goa were inevitable, Mumbai’s edition brought its own urban flavour with sleeker access, a city crowd and a dramatic waterfront setting. And the excitement is far from over. Continuing till Sunday, December 21, Day 2 and Day 3 are set to raise the stakes further, with David Guetta expected to bring his chart-topping anthems and massive festival energy, followed by Axwell, who promises big-room drops and crowd favourites.

