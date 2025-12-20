 Sunburn Festival Mumbai 2025: Sara Landry Makes Much-Awaited India Debut On Day 1
The biggest highlight of the opening night was Sara Landry's much-awaited India debut. The global techno powerhouse completely took over Mumbai, delivering a dark, high-voltage set that had the crowd locked in from the first beat to the final drop.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
Mumbai officially joined the global EDM circuit as Sunburn Festival kicked off in the city for the very first time on December 19, 2025, at the Infinity Bay, Sewri . Known as Asia’s largest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn finally brought its signature energy, four massive stages and international soundscape to the city, turning the venue into a pulsating playground of beats and lights. Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Atal Setu and Mumbai’s skyline, Day 1 set the tone for a historic three-day celebration.

Sara Landry makes India debut

The biggest highlight of the opening night was Sara Landry’s much-awaited India debut. The global techno powerhouse completely took over Mumbai, delivering a dark, high-voltage set that had the crowd locked in from the first beat to the final drop.

The audience response was electric, with chants and hands in the air as Landry dominated the stage. It was clear that for many festivalgoers, her performance was the reason they showed up.

"I’ve been to Sunburn multiple times, but seeing it come to Mumbai felt special,” said Mahira Shah, a 22-year-old from Andheri. "I came especially for Sara Landry and absolutely loved her set. The energy was unreal."

Flea market, food zones and a gaming arcade

Beyond the music, Sunburn’s Mumbai edition delivered a full-scale festival experience. From handpicked food trucks serving Mumbai street favourites to curated food and beverage stalls, the venue stayed buzzing even between sets. The venue also featued chillout zones, flea market with indie fashion stalls, a women-only bar and a complete arcade zone.

What to expect on Day 2 & 3

While Day 1 undoubtedly belonged to Sara Landry, the excitement is only set to build further. Day 2 is expected to raise the bar as global superstar David Guetta takes centre stage, bringing his chart-topping anthems and signature festival energy to Mumbai.

