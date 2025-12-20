Alia Bhatt Steals The Show In 3-Piece Ivory Lehanga

By: Rahul M | December 20, 2025
Alia Bhatt continues her unstoppable fashion run, effortlessly switching between bold red carpet statements and understated elegance. After serving a powerful archival moment, the actor dialled down the drama for an awards night appearance
Stepping out in a customised Anamika Khanna lehenga set, Alia Bhatt showcased how restraint can be just as striking as extravagance
The lehenga set was drenched in soft ivory hues, lending the outfit a fresh, ethereal quality that stood out amid typical jewel-toned red carpet choices
Alia wore a thoughtfully layered three-piece set comprising a blouse, A-line lehenga skirt, and a sheer cape
The scoop-neck blouse featured delicate floral threadwork and minimal structure, making it the focal point while adding a subtle modern twist
The full-length A-line skirt offered effortless movement, balancing comfort with couture elegance
Styled like a dupatta from the back, the semi-sheer cape featured antique-gold embroidery along the borders, blending tradition with contemporary draping
