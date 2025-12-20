Sunburn Festival Takes Over Mumbai! Here's What Fans Wore To Asia's Largest EDM Event

By: Rahul M | December 20, 2025

Asia’s largest electronic dance music festival took over Mumbai for the very first-time on December 19, 2025, at Infinity Bay, Sewri

All images by Aanchal Chaudhary | FPJ

American DJ artist Sara Landry was the key highlights of Day 1, making her much-anticipated India debut

It wasn’t just the music and dazzling lights that turned heads, Mumbaikars brought serious fashion energy to the festival with their standout concert looks

One attendee grabbed attention in a bold all-black ensemble, pairing a bralette-style top with cargo pants and a striking silver body chain

Vibrant hues dominated the crowd, with sporty jackets, statement fits and quirky sunglasses emerging as popular style choices

Men’s fashion made a strong statement too, as festival-goers were spotted rocking graphic tees, printed shirts and eye-catching sneakers

Chic yet edgy defined women’s looks, with many opting for statement tops, stylish skirts and boots that balanced glamour with comfort

Sunburn Festival continues in Mumbai on December 20 and 21, with global EDM heavyweights David Guetta and Axwell set to headline the upcoming shows

