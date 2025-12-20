Sunburn Festival Takes Over Mumbai! Here's What Fans Wore To Asia's Largest EDM Event

By: Rahul M | December 20, 2025
Asia’s largest electronic dance music festival took over Mumbai for the very first-time on December 19, 2025, at Infinity Bay, Sewri
All images by Aanchal Chaudhary | FPJ
American DJ artist Sara Landry was the key highlights of Day 1, making her much-anticipated India debut
It wasn’t just the music and dazzling lights that turned heads, Mumbaikars brought serious fashion energy to the festival with their standout concert looks
One attendee grabbed attention in a bold all-black ensemble, pairing a bralette-style top with cargo pants and a striking silver body chain
Vibrant hues dominated the crowd, with sporty jackets, statement fits and quirky sunglasses emerging as popular style choices
Men’s fashion made a strong statement too, as festival-goers were spotted rocking graphic tees, printed shirts and eye-catching sneakers
Chic yet edgy defined women’s looks, with many opting for statement tops, stylish skirts and boots that balanced glamour with comfort
Sunburn Festival continues in Mumbai on December 20 and 21, with global EDM heavyweights David Guetta and Axwell set to headline the upcoming shows
Thanks For Reading!