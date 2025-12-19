Celebrate The Arrival Of 2026: Must-Visit These Hill Stations In North India

By: Sunanda Singh | December 19, 2025
As we look forward to welcoming 2026, there’s no better way to celebrate than exploring the breathtaking hill stations of North India.
Take a look at some of the majestic places that you shouldn't miss out exploring in North India.
Leh is situated in Ladakh and surrounded by the Himalayas. It is known for its beauty and serene places, which have attracted tourists.
Madhya Pradesh, renowned for its culture, weather, food, and tourism, boasts of Panchmarhi as one of its gems. This hill station, nestled amidst the Satpura Ranges and lush greenery, is a unique blend of natural beauty and tranquility.
Mount Abu is a famous location in Rajasthan. The hill station holds numerous natural beauties, including Nakki Lake. Mount Abu is a must-visit place in winter.
Nainital, also known as the Lake District, is a haven of tranquility with its numerous beautiful lakes.
Kinnaur is one of the most adventurous and beautiful places in India. It is one of the most sacred site for Hindus and Buddhists as it is home to Kinaaur Kailash.
Dhanaulti is surrounded by dense forests and majestic Himalayas, which makes it best for hiking and trekking.
Mussoorie, nestled in the embrace of Dehradun city, is a hill station that beckons with its majestic mountains, verdant valleys, and a lushness that seems to defy reality. It's a top draw for tourists in the state.
