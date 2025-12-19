IN PICS: Dolphins Spotted In Mumbai's Worli Sea Face; Here's Top Sites To Witness The Aquatic Mammals In India

By: Sunanda Singh | December 19, 2025
Recently, there have been exciting sightings of dolphins off Mumbai's Worli Sea Face. The playful aquatic mammals add an enchanting touch to the coastal scenery, often seen leaping through the water and basking in the sun.
Canva
For those interested in experiencing these beautiful creatures in their natural habitat, India offers several prime locations. Take a look at some of the top sites in India:
Canva
Odisha is often called the dolphin capital of India. In Odisha, the famous Chilka Lake is one of the finest places in the country to spot the rare Irrawaddy dolphins.
X/ @incredibleindia
Goa is another place where you can spot dolphins. Here you can find Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins and bottlenose dolphins, which will definitely catch your eye.
Tripadvisor
Lakshadweep is home to several dolphin species, including spinner dolphins and common dolphins
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a paradise for marine life, where you can find bottlenose, spinner, and Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins, especially in the Havelock Islands.
Andamantourism.org
Dolphins are found in the Sundarbans (West Bengal), with both the freshwater Ganges River Dolphin (Susu). These dolphins are a key part of the Sundarbans' rich biodiversity.
Royal Sundarbans Tourism
