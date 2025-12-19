Sunburn Festival 2025 Kicks Off In Mumbai Today! Here's Complete Guide To Asia's Largest EDM Event At Infinity Bay

Mumbai is about to host like Asia's largest electronic dance music festival like never before. For the first time ever, Sunburn Festival has landed in the city, promising three high-voltage days of music, lights and non-stop energy. From global EDM icons to homegrown talent, Sunburn 2025 is set to turn Mumbai into a full-blown festival capital this weekend.

Sunburn Festival 2025 |

Sunburn Festival Mumbai 2025: Date and Venue

Sunburn Festival 2025 runs from Friday, December 19 to Sunday, December 21 at Infinity Bay, Sewri, located beneath the Atal Setu near Timber Pond Plot. The venue offers a massive open-air setup with the city skyline as its backdrop. Each day features nearly eight hours of performances, and the festival is open to attendees aged 16 and above. The event starts at 3 pm and will run till 10 pm.

Swipe to see day-wise artist line-up

Artist line-up: Who’s performing?

This year’s edition, themed “Ascend: Beyond the Real,” boasts a power-packed lineup. David Guetta headlines with his Monolith Experience Tour, while techno favourite Sara Landry brings her intense, dark beats. Axwell of Swedish House Mafia fame adds festival anthems, and melodic legends Above & Beyond promise emotional, hands-in-the-air moments.

The international roster also includes Richie Hawtin, Vini Vici, Mathame, Layla Benitez, DubVision b2b Third Party, Omiki, Moblack and many more. Representing India’s thriving EDM scene are Sartek, Almost Human, N1RVAAN, DJ Ganesh, Ana Lilia, Kollsion, Lady Barot, and several rising names.

Sunburn Festival tickets and passes

Festival passes start at around ₹9,849 for General Access, going up to premium experiences like VVIP tables priced up to ₹8.26 lakh for groups. Options include single-day passes, weekend passes and full festival access. Tickets are still available via Sunburn’s official website and BookMyShow.

What to carry & what to avoid

Carry your wristband or e-ticket, a clear water bottle, power bank, sunscreen, sunglasses and wear comfortable shoes. Travel light and keep valuables secure. Avoid large backpacks, outside food or alcohol, vapes, cameras, drones, sharp objects, perfumes, umbrellas or any metal and glass items.

How to reach the venue

Sewri railway station is the closest stop, with shuttle services and ride-hailing options available. Road access is smooth via the Eastern Freeway and Atal Setu, connecting South, Central and Navi Mumbai. Arriving before peak hours is advised to beat traffic.

With world-class music, massive stages and an electric crowd, Sunburn Festival 2025 is officially Mumbai’s biggest party of the year.