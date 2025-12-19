Mumbai This Weekend: Sunburn Festival, Jungkook's Art Exhibition & More

If your weekend plans are still up in the air, Mumbai is ready to sort them out for you. From thumping EDM beats and soulful live music to stand-up comedy and K-pop fandom moments, the city is buzzing with experiences that cater to every mood. Whether you’re a party hopper, a culture lover or someone who just wants to eat well and unwind, here’s what Mumbai has lined up this weekend.

Sunburn Festival 2025

Mumbai is set to host Asia’s biggest EDM festival for the first-time! The three-day musical spectacle features global heavyweights like David Guetta, Axwell, Sara Landry and Above & Beyond. The lineup also includes international favourites Richie Hawtin, Vini Vici and Mathame, along with Indian EDM names like Sartek, Almost Human and N1RVAAN. Expect massive stages, high-energy sets and non-stop dancing.

When: December 19 to December 21

Where: Infinity Bay, Sewri

Bads Of Comedy

For those who prefer punchlines over bass drops, Khar Comedy Club is hosting Bads of Comedy this weekend. Hosted by Urooj Ashfaq and Raunaq Rajani, the night features Shreyas Manohar, Karan Veer Khurana and Abhey Kumar. It promises chaotic humour, sharp jokes and a laughter-filled night.

When: Saturday, December 20

Where: Khar Comedy Club

GOLDEN: The Moments – Jung Kook Art Exhibition

This month holds special excitement for ARMYs as Mumbai plays host to an immersive tribute dedicated to BTS’ Jung Kook. Celebrating his solo album GOLDEN, the exhibition features thoughtfully curated zones highlighting his iconic performances, major awards, striking visuals and memorable stage outfits. Having recently opened, it makes for a perfect weekend stop for fans and art enthusiasts alike.

When: December 12, 2025 to January 1, 2026

Where: Mehboob Studios

Festive Sunday Brunch

MoMo Cafe is serving a special Christmas-themed brunch to ring in the holiday season. The spread includes comforting soups, seasonal salads, indulgent mains, a festive turkey carving station and classic holiday desserts like Bûche de Noël and mulled-wine chocolate tart.

When: Sunday, December 21, from 1 pm to 4 pm

Where: MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

Gajendra Verma Live

Music lovers can catch Gajendra Verma live for a special performance this weekend in Mumbai. Expect an intimate evening filled with hits like Tera Ghata, Tune Mere Jaana and Mann Mera, paired with stunning city views from the 30th floor.

When: December 21

Where: Alta Stella, Andheri West