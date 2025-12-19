PHOTOS: 7 Christmas Traditions From Around The World; Take A Look!

By: Sunanda Singh | December 19, 2025
Christmas is celebrated around the world, but the ways people mark the festive season vary widely, reflecting local cultures, histories, and customs. Here’s a look at some unique Christmas traditions from around the world.
In Germany, Christmas markets, known as Weihnachtsmärkte, are a major highlight. During the month of Christmas, town squares transform into festive hubs filled with wooden stalls selling mulled wine, roasted chestnuts, handmade ornaments, and traditional treats.
In Japan, Christmas is less of a religious holiday and more of a cultural celebration. One of the most surprising traditions in the state is enjoying a KFC meal on Christmas Day. It is a custom that began as a marketing campaign in the 1970s and became a nationwide phenomenon.
In Spain, Christmas festivities extend into January with El Gordo. It is one of the world’s largest lotteries, held in December. Children eagerly await Three Kings’ Day on January 6, when gifts are traditionally exchanged. In Catalonia, the quirky Caga Tió, a smiling log that “delivers” gifts when beaten with sticks, adds a playful twist.
In Australia, Christmas falls during summer, so celebrations often include beach outings, barbecues, and outdoor picnics. Santa is sometimes depicted in board shorts, and carols are sung under the stars during open-air events.
In Ethiopia, Christmas is known as Genna. it is celebrated on January 7. The day begins with a church service, followed by traditional meals and games. White cotton garments are worn to mark the occasion, highlighting its spiritual significance.
From festive markets to beachside celebrations, Christmas traditions around the world beautifully reflect how cultures adapt the holiday to their own customs. It unites people through joy, generosity, and togetherness.
