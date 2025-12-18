Christmas Travel: Famous Churches To Visit In India On This Auspicious Occasion Of Xmas

By: Sunanda Singh | December 18, 2025
Christmas is one of the beautiful festivals that is celebrated across the world. The festival is dedicated to Lord Jesus Christ.
On this auspicious occasion, take a look at some of the beautiful and famous churches in India that you can add to your travel bucket list.
The Basilica of Bom Jesus is one of them. The church is a significant religious site in the state and is known for its architecture.
Mount Mary Basilica is another famous church that is situated in Bandra, Mumbai. It provides stunning sea views and is a vital landmark.
Christ Church, one of the oldest churches in Shimla, stands as a testament to the region's rich history. This ancient church is a spiritual haven for those who seek solace.
Mary Help of Christians Cathedral is one of the main churches and is also considered one of the biggest churches in the northeast.
St Augustine is a ruined church complex which is situated in Goa. The UNESCO World heritage site is known for its once-grand architecture.
The Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, also known as Sanctuary of Our Lady of Velankanni, is a Christian shrine which is situated at the town of Velankanni, Tamil Nadu.
