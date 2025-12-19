Goa Liberation Day 2025: Everything You Need To About How The State Got Freedom From Portuguese Rule

Goa Liberation Day | FPJ

Panaji: Goa Liberation Day is observed every year on December 19. The significant day in the history honours the conclusion of Portuguese governance in Goa in 1961. This historic day signified the end of the freedom fighters' battle against 451 years of colonial domination, leading to Goa's liberation and its incorporation into India. The day also remembers a swift military action that ended more than 450 years of colonial rule and completed India's territorial integration after Independence.

About Goa Liberation Day

Goa Liberation Day commemorates the bravery, strength, and sacrifices of the freedom fighters who jeopardised their lives for emancipation. Educational institutions commemorate this event through activities such as speeches, drawing competitions, and poster creation to honour this significant historical moment. Goa Liberation Day 2025 marks the 64th anniversary of this historic event.

About Operation Vijay

Operation Vijay was a significant military action that was taken by the Indian government to liberate Goa from the rule of the Portuguese. The Portuguese who arrived in India through the sea routes in 1498 captured the state in 1510 and made it the headquarters of Portuguese India. After India gained Independence in 1947, when the British and the French left India, the Portuguese refused to decolonise their territories in Goa, Daman, and Diu.

Liberation of Goa | X/ @majorgauravarya

When India initiated diplomatic talks with Portugal for a peaceful transfer, they refused to decolonise. In 1955, Satyagrahis from India attempted to enter Goa and tried to liberate but they were met with violence form Portuguese forces. Portugal took the issue to NATO and the U.N., and claimed that Goa was an integral part of Portugal, and many Western nations, including the U.S. and the U.K., supported Portugal, but the Soviet Union supported India.

Swift military action with minimal causalities

After the years of failed diplomacy, India decided to use military force. In 1961, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru approved military action, and Defense Minister V.K. Krishna Menon and Army Chief General P.N. Thapar led the operation. The goal was clear with swift military actions with minimal casualties. 30,000 Indian troops were involved, and the operation took place on December 18-19, 1961. Indian forces entered Goa from Belgaum and Karwar. INS Delhi, INS Mysore, and other warships blocked Portuguese reinforcements. At the same time, Canberra bombers targeted Portuguese positions. Portuguese resistance crumbled against the Indian military, forcing them to finally surrender. On December 19, 1961, Portuguese Governor General Manuel António Vassalo e Silva surrendered. Hence, Goa and Daman Diu were annexed into India.

Significance of Goa Liberation Day

Goa Liberation Day reminds everyone about the state's diverse culture. It celebrates the rich heritage with music, dances, and shows that display the different cultures in Goa. People in Goa celebrate this day with lots of excitement and love for their country.

During this special day, Goa organises many activities such as parades, cultural shows, raising the flag, and exhibitions. Schools, colleges, and government offices hold special events to honor the brave freedom fighters who worked hard to free Goa from Portuguese control.