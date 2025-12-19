Air India Mumbai–Varanasi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar As Dense Fog Disrupts Air Operations

Air India Flight | Representational Image

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha): An Air India flight travelling from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to make an emergency diversion to Bhubaneswar on Friday after deteriorating weather conditions made landing at the destination airport unsafe. The aircraft landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) as a precautionary measure, airline officials confirmed.

According to a Sambad English report quoting Air India sources, dense fog and extremely low visibility prevailed over Varanasi at the time the flight was scheduled to land. With runway visibility dropping below permissible limits, the flight crew decided to divert the aircraft to Bhubaneswar to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. The diversion was carried out smoothly, and the aircraft landed safely at BPIA without any incident.

Airline officials said the flight will resume its onward journey to Varanasi once weather conditions improve and visibility levels return to normal. Until then, arrangements have been made for the comfort of stranded passengers. The airline has provided accommodation and necessary assistance in Bhubaneswar, assuring travellers that they will be informed about further updates regarding the rescheduled departure.

Additional Flights Cancelled From Bhubaneshwar

The impact of dense fog was not limited to this single flight. Air traffic across several routes faced significant disruption on Friday. Two incoming flights to Bhubaneswar, one operated by Air India and another by IndiGo, from Delhi were cancelled due to poor visibility at the departure airport. In addition, three outbound flights from Bhubaneswar to Varanasi, Guwahati and Hyderabad were also called off, further affecting travel plans for hundreds of passengers.

BPIA authorities stated that low visibility conditions led to delays and rescheduling of at least three other flights during the day. Passengers at the airport reported inconvenience and longer waiting times as airlines worked to manage the disruptions and adjust their schedules in response to the weather.

IMD Issues Fog Alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning forecasting dense fog over Delhi and parts of northern and eastern India. The weather agency cautioned that foggy conditions are likely to persist through the day, potentially continuing to impact flight operations across multiple airports. Passengers have been advised to check with airlines for the latest updates before heading to the airport.