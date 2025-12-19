 Thane News: Gaimukh Ghat Repairs Resume, Traffic Jams Likely On Ghodbunder Road Till December 21
Thane civic body and PWD have resumed Gaimukh Ghat repairs on Ghodbunder Road as only one lane was completed earlier. Midnight work continues till December 21 without traffic advisories, raising fears of major jams. Thousands of commuters and heavy vehicles may be affected during the holiday period.

Fariyal Sayyed
Updated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Gaimukh Ghat Repairs Resume, Traffic Jams Likely On Ghodbunder Road Till December 21 | Representational Image

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department have once again undertaken repair works in the Gaimukh Ghat area of Ghodbunder. In the repair work carried out for three days last week, only one lane was completed. Therefore, the Thane Traffic Branch has once again given permission for repair work until December 21 during midnight hours. Traffic changes have also not been implemented during this work period. Due to this, there is a possibility of facing major traffic jams on Ghodbunder road during the holidays.

No Traffic Advisory Released thousand of commuters to get affected

Thane and Navi Mumbai cities are connected by the Ghodbunder road from Mira Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, and Borivali cities. Due to this, thousands of employees and commuters travel on this road. Sanjay Gandhi National Park is on one side of the Ghodbunder road and the Thane creek coast is on the other side. Although this road is very narrow, heavy vehicles from Vasai, Palghar, and Gujarat use the Ghodbunder road to transport towards Bhiwandi or Uran JNPA.

Employees and commuters also travel by their vehicles and ST buses. Thane Municipal Corporation and the Public Works Department were carrying out D.B.M. and mastic work from Kajupada to Fountain Hotel during the period of December 12 to 14. For this, the Thane Traffic Police had imposed restrictions on heavy vehicles on the Ghodbunder road. Light vehicles were allowed to move through one lane.

Second Lane Repair Work To Start

However, the Municipal Corporation and the Public Works Department were able to complete the work on only one lane during this period. Also, the second lane was not repaired. Therefore, the repair work of this lane has now been taken up. This work is being carried out during the period from December 18 to 21.

Traffic To Be Released Through Single Lane

Thane traffic police have not implemented any traffic changes for this work. However, permission will be given for the work between 12 midnight and 6 am. Therefore, traffic will have to be completely closed at the repair site during this period. As traffic is being released in a one-way manner during this period, there is a possibility of traffic jams here. Meanwhile, Thane traffic police have appealed to avoid traveling on Ghodbunder if it is not necessary.

At midnight, heavy vehicles from Vasai, Palghar, Gujarat move towards Thane, Bhiwandi, Uran JNPA and from Bhiwandi, JNPA towards Vasai, Virar, Palghar, Gujarat via Ghodbunder. The load of light vehicles is also higher at night. If there is a jam at midnight or in the early hours of the morning, it is likely to affect Thane city, Mira Bhayander and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

