Mumbai: Over 700 Residents Asked To Vacate Dangerous LIC Buildings Amid Redevelopment Delay

Over 700 Mumbai Residents Asked To Vacate Dangerous LIC Buildings Amid Redevelopment Delay | Representational Image

Mumbai is facing a growing housing crisis as 68 buildings owned by the Life Insurance Corporation across South and Central Mumbai have been declared dilapidated, raising serious safety concerns. In recent days, multiple incidents of roofs and building portions collapsing have been reported, injuring residents and deepening fears among occupants.

Against this backdrop, the Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board of MHADA, followed by LIC, has issued notices to residents of 19 buildings classified as highly dangerous, directing them to vacate immediately.

Eviction Notices and Transitional Camp Offer

As per Loksatta, MHADA has offered affected residents accommodation at its transitional camps. However, tenants remain apprehensive, questioning when and if they will be able to return to their original homes. Residents argue that while there is an option to move out, there is no clear assurance of redevelopment or permanent rehabilitation.

According to residents, LIC has shown little urgency in resolving the redevelopment process, while MHADA’s Section 79A rehabilitation procedure remains stuck in a legal dispute. As a result, more than 700 families have been left in a state of uncertainty.

Buildings Beyond Repair

The 68 LIC buildings comprise 1,764 units, including 815 residential and 949 non residential units. Most of these structures are over 90 years old. Since repair cess is collected from these buildings, their upkeep falls under the responsibility of MHADA’s Repair Board.

Officials and residents agree that many of these buildings are now beyond repair and require immediate redevelopment. However, residents accuse LIC, as the owner, of being indifferent and slow in appointing a developer or finalising a redevelopment plan.

Residents Living in Fear

Fear has become a constant companion for hundreds of families living in these ageing structures. Incidents of falling debris and partial collapses have heightened anxiety, with many residents worried about their safety during the monsoon and beyond.

Mukesh Shah Pendse, Joint Secretary of the LIC Tenant and Occupants Welfare Association, said that notices have been served to over 700 flat owners across 19 buildings. He added that residents are demanding immediate redevelopment and payment of rent during the relocation period.

Official Silence and Legal Roadblocks

Eight days ago, MHADA’s rehabilitation board issued vacate notices, stating that LIC would be responsible in case of any loss of life due to accidents. Four days later, LIC followed with its own notices but remained silent on redevelopment or rental compensation.

When contacted, the LIC Estate Regional Manager declined to comment. MHADA officials said the Section 79A redevelopment process is sub judice and no decision can be taken until the legal dispute is resolved.

For now, residents continue to wait, torn between vacating unsafe homes and the uncertainty of what lies ahead.

