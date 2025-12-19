 Palghar Crime: Vasai Crime Branch Solves Murder Of Unidentified Man Within 24 Hours, Accused Arrested
Palghar Crime: Vasai Crime Branch Solves Murder Of Unidentified Man Within 24 Hours, Accused Arrested

The Vasai Crime Branch solved the murder of an unidentified man within 24 hours by establishing his identity and arresting the accused. The victim, a daily-wage labourer, was killed with a sharp weapon following a long-standing family dispute, police said.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Vasai Crime Branch cracks murder case within 24 hours after unidentified body found in Gauraipada | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 19: The Crime Branch Unit–2 of Vasai successfully solved the murder of an unidentified man within 24 hours by establishing the victim’s identity and arresting the accused, police officials said on Friday.

Body Found in Industrial Area

The case came to light on the night of December 18, when the body of an unidentified man aged between 20 and 30 was found in dense bushes beyond the compound wall of Kirti Industrial Estate in Mukund Nagar, Gauraipada, Vasai East.

The victim had sustained multiple fatal injuries on his face, shoulder, and neck, inflicted with a sharp weapon. Based on a complaint filed by a police constable from Waliv Police Station, a murder case was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Parallel Crime Branch Probe Ordered

Considering the seriousness of the crime, senior police officials ordered a parallel investigation by the Vasai Crime Branch. The team immediately visited the crime scene and launched an intensive probe in the surrounding areas.

Through technical analysis and sustained investigation, the police established the identity of the deceased as Tata Kirsun Hembram (30), a daily-wage labourer residing in Golani, Vasai East.

Suspect Traced and Detained

Further investigation revealed that on the night of December 17, the deceased was in the company of a man from his native place, identified as Kushnu Ramrai Hembram (28).

Acting on this information, the Crime Branch team traced and detained the suspect from Sector 2, Chinchpada, Vasai East. The accused is originally from Ranchi district, Jharkhand.

Accused Confesses to Crime

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime, stating that he harboured a long-standing grudge over a family dispute that had occurred four to five years ago involving the victim’s family.

Police said the accused admitted to attacking Tata with a sickle, inflicting fatal blows to his face, shoulder, and neck. The accused is currently in police custody for further investigation.

