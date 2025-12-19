 Palghar Crime: 30-Year-Old Nepali Man Arrested Within 2 Hours For Brother’s Murder In Vasai
Palghar Crime: 30-Year-Old Nepali Man Arrested Within 2 Hours For Brother’s Murder In Vasai

Crime Branch Unit–2 of Vasai arrested a Nepali national within two hours for allegedly murdering his brother following a dispute in Vasai East. The accused was caught while attempting to flee to Nepal, solving the case swiftly.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Crime Branch Unit–2 arrests murder accused in Vasai within two hours of the crime | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 19: In a swift and efficient operation, the Crime Branch Unit–2 of Vasai arrested a Nepali national within two hours of the brutal murder of his own brother, just as the accused was allegedly preparing to flee to Nepal.

Murder Case Registered at Pelhar Police Station

According to police, the incident was registered at Pelhar Police Station under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Mohanbahadur Nepali (35), who was residing at Dolphin Hotel, Tungarphata, Sativali, Vasai East. He was originally from Tonum village, Dulangwada post, Bhanumati district, Nepal.

Accused Identified as Victim’s Brother

The accused, Suraj Mohanbahadur Nepali (30), the deceased’s real brother and also a resident of the same address, allegedly assaulted Yogesh following a minor dispute.

Police said the accused pushed his brother to the ground and then brutally kicked and punched him, leading to his death. A case of murder was subsequently registered at Pelhar Police Station.

Police Track Accused Attempting to Flee

Upon receiving information about the crime, the Crime Branch Unit–2, Vasai, immediately rushed to the scene. Acting on inputs from a confidential informant and through technical analysis of the accused’s mobile phone, the police tracked Suraj Nepali while he was allegedly making preparations to escape to his native country, Nepal.

Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai
article-image

Case Solved Within Two Hours

The Crime Branch team successfully apprehended the accused within just two hours of the crime, thereby solving the case swiftly.

