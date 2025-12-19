Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Sessions Court Orders Brothers Be Made Co-Accused In Bogus Surety Case

Belapur Sessions Court orders accused brothers to be added as co-accused in bogus surety case | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 19: The Belapur District and Sessions Court has ordered that two brothers accused in a domestic harassment case be added as co-accused in a bogus surety case, after finding their direct involvement in producing fake documents to secure bail in 2020. Police have begun action against the duo following the court’s directions.

Domestic Harassment Case Filed in 2020

The case dates back to November 2020, when Priyanka Singh lodged a domestic harassment complaint against her husband Rohit Satyanand Singh and brother-in-law Ratan Satyanand Singh. Both were arrested, and while seeking bail, they produced two women—Sanofer Arabaz Khan and Hamida Yusuf Khan—as sureties before the court.

Fake Municipal Documents Submitted as Surety

The women submitted property tax receipts allegedly issued by the Kalyan and Ambernath municipal councils, along with Aadhaar cards and ration cards. Subsequent verification revealed that all the documents were forged. Based on this, CBD Belapur police registered a case against the two women for cheating and forgery and arrested them.

Complainant Challenges Magistrate’s Order

Alleging the direct involvement of her husband and brother-in-law in arranging the fake sureties, the complainant filed a petition seeking verification of the sureties before the CBD court, which was initially dismissed by a magistrate. She later challenged the order through a criminal revision petition filed by advocate Beerta Bajwa before the District and Sessions Court.

Sessions Court Orders Brothers Named as Co-Accused

After examining the record, the Sessions Court held that Rohit Satyanand Singh and Ratan Satyanand Singh had obtained bail by using forged documents and had thereby deceived the court. The court ordered that both be made co-accused in the bogus surety case.

Probe May Expose Larger Fake Surety Racket

Further investigation is underway, and police said the probe may reveal a larger network involved in arranging fake sureties and forged documents.

