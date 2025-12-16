Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Sessions Court Convicts Fake Police Officer For Rape, Extortion; Awards 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment

Belapur Sessions Court convicts fake police officer Sagar Dhulap for rape and extortion, sentencing him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 16: The Belapur District and Sessions Court has convicted a man who posed as a police officer, threatened a young woman and sexually assaulted her, sentencing him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000.

The accused has been identified as Sagar Baburao Dhulap (36). The shocking incidents took place in February near ICL School in Sector 15, Vashi, and later at Sai Sakshi Lodge in the Janata Market area of Turbhe.

Sexual Assault At Turbhe Lodge

At the time of the incident, the accused was working as a board security staffer with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The 22-year-old college-going victim had gone to a lodge in Vashi with a friend, during which Dhulap began following her.

He falsely introduced himself as a police officer and threatened to register a criminal case against her over her relationship with her friend. He also threatened to inform her family. Using these threats, the accused demanded Rs 30,000 from the victim.

When he realised she did not have the money, he forcibly took her to Sai Sakshi (Pushpak) Lodge in Turbhe, where he sexually assaulted her, and later dropped her home.

Harassment Continued After Crime

Even after the incident, the accused continued to harass the victim by repeatedly calling her and demanding money, causing severe mental trauma. Eventually, the victim lodged a complaint at Vashi Police Station, following which a case was registered against Dhulap under Sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion) and 170 (impersonating a police officer) of the Indian Penal Code.

Court Relies On Witness Testimony And Evidence

The investigation was carried out by the then Assistant Police Inspector Vasudev More, who arrested the accused and filed the chargesheet in court.

During the trial at the Belapur Sessions Court, 14 witnesses were examined, including the victim and the investigating officers. Public Prosecutor Yogendra Patil presented strong arguments and evidence against the accused.

10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment Awarded

Based on the available evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge P. A. Sane, Belapur, on Monday held the accused guilty and sentenced him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000. In default of payment of the fine, the accused will have to undergo an additional three months’ simple imprisonment.

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar, Police Inspector (Crime) Jahangir Mulani, prosecuting officer PSI Narayan Chavhanke, and Police Naik Ramesh Birari played a significant role during the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Also Watch:

Release Likely In Two Months

The accused, Sagar Dhulap, has already spent nine years in jail in connection with this case. He will complete 10 years of incarceration in February. As the court has awarded a 10-year sentence, the accused will have to serve only two more months, after which he is likely to be released.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/