Maharashtra: Seven Foreign Medical Graduates Face MMC Action Over Illegal Registration

Nashik: Ayurveda, Unani Graduates Cry Foul Over Omission From Medical Officer Recruitment Drive | Representative Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has issued notices to seven foreign medical graduates who allegedly secured registration without clearing the mandatory Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) by using wrongful means. The move comes months after the Free Press Journal (FPJ) reported the issue in August 2025.

Despite being named in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and booked for serious offences, the doctors’ names continued to appear on the MMC’s official website, triggering concerns over regulatory lapses.

The irregularity surfaced after the CBI, in 2022, registered an FIR alleging that 73 foreign medical graduates across 14 state medical councils—including the MMC—had obtained registration without passing the FMGE conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Of these, seven doctors who failed the exam were allegedly granted registration in Maharashtra.

Under the Screening Test Regulations, 2002, clearing the FMGE is mandatory for candidates holding medical degrees from foreign institutions to obtain provisional or permanent registration in India. However, despite failing the exam, the seven doctors were allegedly allowed to practise.

On December 2, 2025, the MMC issued explanation notices to the concerned Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs), indicating the initiation of an internal inquiry.

The matter was flagged by Advocate Tushar Bhosale, who lodged a complaint on August 16 after finding the names of the accused doctors on the MMC website despite their inclusion in the CBI FIR. The complaint questions whether fake FMGE results were submitted or whether registrations were granted without due verification, and demands action against both the doctors involved and any MMC officials found culpable.

“Their names continued to appear on the MMC website; some have even renewed their registrations, obtained CPS postgraduate diplomas, featured in MMC electoral rolls, and practised in Maharashtra, including as ESIC insurance medical practitioners—thereby misleading the public,” Bhosale said.

As per the FIR, the accused have been booked under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, abuse of official position and related offences. The case also names unknown public servants from various state medical councils and private individuals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/