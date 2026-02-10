MSEDCL Urges Consumers To Adopt Smart Meters, Citing Accuracy, Rebates And Transparency Benefits

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) | File Photo

In an effort to promote the adoption of advanced technology in the power sector, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has urged electricity consumers to switch to smart meters, highlighting their efficiency, accuracy and consumer benefits.

Appeal to consumers

Appealing to consumers, Sanjay Patil, Chief Engineer, Bhandup Circle, said that new technology plays a key role in simplifying daily life and ensuring accurate, time-efficient operations.

He noted that while smart technology has been widely accepted in various sectors, unfounded doubts persist about smart meters. He called upon consumers to clear these misconceptions and extend full cooperation to MSEDCL during the installation process.

Need for smart meters

According to MSEDCL, smart meters are being introduced as older meters have lost their ability to provide precise readings. The transition from mechanical and electromagnetic meters to digital smart meters is part of a standard technological upgrade aimed at improving transparency and billing accuracy.

Time-of-Day tariff benefits

One of the key advantages of smart Time-of-Day (TOD) meters is differential tariff calculation based on time of usage. From July 1, 2025, domestic low-tension consumers in urban and rural areas, along with high-tension housing societies, are eligible for a phased rebate of 80 paise to Re 1 per unit for electricity consumed between 9 am and 5 pm.

Billing accuracy and usage tracking

MSEDCL officials said that smart meters automatically record monthly consumption, eliminating manual readings and reducing complaints related to estimated or average billing.

Consumers can also track their power usage on an hourly, daily, weekly, monthly and yearly basis through a mobile application, helping them regulate consumption.

No additional cost to consumers

The utility clarified that smart meters are postpaid, not prepaid, and follow the existing billing system. It also stressed that smart meters are being installed free of cost, and no charges are being recovered from consumers.

Also Watch:

Call for cooperation

MSEDCL has appealed to consumers to actively cooperate with its field staff and take advantage of the benefits of smart meter technology, which the utility says will lead to greater efficiency, transparency and energy awareness.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/