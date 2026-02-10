Mumbai Coastal Road Gets India’s First ‘Melody Road’ Playing ‘Jai Ho’ For Commuters

Mumbai’s Coastal Road introduces a musical stretch that plays ‘Jai Ho’ as vehicles drive over specially designed grooves | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 10: Mumbai’s Coastal Road will now offer commuters a unique and musical driving experience. The BMC has installed special “melody road” strips that play the hit song “Jai Ho” from Slumdog Millionaire as vehicles pass over them.

This is the fifth such project worldwide and the first in the country. The initiative, conceptualised by former MP Rahul Shewale, will be inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

How it works

The innovative, one-of-a-kind “melody road” experience has been implemented on the Coastal Road’s northbound carriageway from Nariman Point towards Worli. Positioned 500 metres beyond the tunnel, specially designed grooves play the iconic tune “Jai Ho” at speeds of 70–80 km/h, using wheel friction to generate the melody inside the vehicle.

To alert drivers in advance, the BMC has placed signage at 500 metres, 100 metres and 60 metres to ensure drivers are prepared for the musical journey.

“This concept goes beyond entertainment, combining modern engineering with cultural expression. Precisely spaced grooves on the road are engineered so that vehicles passing at a specific speed produce musical notes through wheel friction—creating what is known as a ‘musical’ or ‘melody’ road,” said a senior official.

Global inspiration

The concept originated in Japan in 2007, when engineer Shizuo Shinoda discovered the musical effect while working on roads with a bulldozer. The experiment later evolved into the “melody road” concept. Since then, similar projects have been implemented in Hungary, Japan, South Korea and the UAE.

Also Watch:

About the Coastal Road project

The 10.58-km, eight-lane Coastal Road connecting Worli to Marine Drive has been opened in phases since March 2024. The full stretch, along with 5.25 km of the 7.5-km seafront promenade, was inaugurated on August 15.

Started in October 2018 at a cost of Rs 13,983 crore, the project has cut travel time by 70 per cent and fuel consumption by 34 per cent, according to the BMC.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/