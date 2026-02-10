BMC Launches ‘Fit Mumbai Movement’ To Promote Citywide Fitness And Holistic Wellbeing

BMC introduces structured fitness programmes across Mumbai neighbourhoods to boost public health awareness | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 10: Taking inspiration from the national Fit India Movement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to roll out an ambitious citywide initiative titled the Fit Mumbai Movement, aimed at increasing health and exercise consciousness among Mumbaikars through regular, accessible and inclusive activities.

Programme outline

The proposed movement focuses on embedding fitness into everyday urban life by enabling weekly and fortnightly ward-level activities, supported by periodic zone-level and citywide anchor events.

Walking, cycling, yoga, functional fitness and age-appropriate wellness sessions in public spaces such as parks and open grounds will form the backbone of the programme.

Holistic wellbeing approach

According to BMC officials, the initiative goes beyond physical fitness and adopts a holistic wellbeing approach, integrating preventive healthcare, mental wellness, hygiene awareness and nutrition messaging, while ensuring there is no duplication of existing government health programmes.

Implementation framework

To ensure systematic planning and execution, BMC plans to empanel umbrella agencies or lead partners on a zone-wise, ward-wise or citywide basis through an Expression of Interest (EOI).

These agencies will be responsible for planning, coordination, implementation, monitoring and reporting of Fit Mumbai activities under BMC guidance.

Each empanelled agency will prepare a 12-month zone- and ward-wise activity calendar, organise community fitness sessions, conduct health awareness drives, mobilise volunteers and collaborate with schools, colleges, resident welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs and corporate partners.

CSR-driven funding model

A key feature of the Fit Mumbai Movement is its CSR-driven funding model. Umbrella agencies are expected to mobilise Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) resources to cover programme management, execution and branding costs. Agencies must maintain auditable utilisation records and submit quarterly financial and impact reports to BMC.

Cultural and community engagement

According to senior civic officials, in a move to enhance participation and social cohesion, the programme will also integrate culturally rooted creative engagement such as Indian arts, music, dance, crafts and community performances alongside fitness activities.

Street plays, talks and interactive sessions will be used to promote awareness around non-communicable diseases (NCDs), cleanliness, environmental responsibility and mental wellbeing.

Flagship events and monitoring

Each umbrella agency will plan and execute at least one annual flagship event at the zone or city level, aligned with national and international observances such as World Environment Day, Swachh Bharat campaigns and climate action initiatives.

A robust digital monitoring system will track participation through attendance registers, QR check-ins and photographic evidence. Monthly, quarterly and annual reports, including KPI dashboards, success stories and testimonials, will be submitted to BMC via designated channels.

Concerns raised

“While promoting fitness is important, launching new campaigns like Fit Mumbai risks becoming a cosmetic exercise. Public money and CSR funds would be better spent on strengthening existing healthcare facilities—improving primary health centres, ensuring adequate doctors, medicines and diagnostic services—rather than creating parallel programmes that may not address core health gaps,” said a city-based public health activist.

