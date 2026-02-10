 Mumbai News: BMC Appoints Assistant Commissioner To Newly Formed K North Ward, Making Office Operational After 16-Month Wait
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has finally made the K North ward office operational by appointing an assistant commissioner, nearly 16 months after bifurcating the K East ward, easing access to municipal services for residents of Jogeshwari, Andheri East and surrounding areas.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 03:46 AM IST
article-image
The K North ward office in Jogeshwari East becomes functional as BMC posts its first assistant commissioner | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 09: Nearly 16 months after the bifurcation of the K East ward—comprising Vile Parle (East), Andheri (East), Jogeshwari (East) and Marol—which led to the creation of the K North ward, the BMC has appointed an assistant commissioner to the ward office, clearing the way for it to function.

Bifurcation approved in 2023

The proposal to bifurcate the K East ward was approved by the BMC administration in 2023. The K East ward comprises a total of 15 electoral wards, including Vile Parle, Jogeshwari and Andheri (East). According to the 2011 Census, the ward has an estimated population of around 13 lakh.

Given its extensive geographical spread and high population density, civic infrastructure and public amenities in the area were under considerable strain.

Earlier, the K East ward office was located approximately 8 to 9 kilometres away, making travel for civic-related work both time-consuming and inconvenient for residents. As a result, citizens frequently faced difficulties in accessing essential municipal services.

Ward office inaugurated but remained non-functional

Following a long-pending demand, the newly established K North ward office was inaugurated by then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on October 11, 2024. The new ward office is located at the civic market in Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari (East).

However, despite the inauguration, the office could not be made operational due to the non-availability of administrative officers.

Assistant commissioner appointed

Last week, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani appointed Mahesh Patil as Assistant Commissioner to the new K North ward office. The newly formed K North ward office will oversee electoral wards numbered 72, 73, 74, 77, 78 and 79.

