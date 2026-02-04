 MSEDCL’s Emergency Repairs & Planned Shutdowns Leave Several Areas Facing Power Cuts In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad
Residents across parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been facing intermittent power outages recently, and over the next few days, due to a combination of emergency repairs and a major technical failure at a key power installation, officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) confirmed on Wednesday

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
MSEDCL’s Emergency Repairs & Planned Shutdowns Leave Several Areas Facing Power Cuts In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad | Representative Image | Pinterest

Pune: Residents across parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been facing intermittent power outages recently, and over the next few days, due to a combination of emergency repairs and a major technical failure at a key power installation, officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) confirmed on Wednesday.

The immediate trigger behind the disruption is an internal fault in an 80 MVA extra-high voltage transformer at the 220 KV Bhosari substation operated by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL). The failure occurred around 3 pm on Monday (2nd February) and led to the sudden loss of a substantial power load supplying the Bhosari and Pimpri divisions of MSEDCL.

Despite continuous repair attempts by technical teams, the transformer could not be restored immediately. This forced authorities to reroute electricity through alternative circuits.

As a result, several areas, including Bhosari Gaothan, Shanti Nagar, Chakrapani Colony, parts of Alandi Road, and nearby residential and industrial pockets experienced outages or fluctuations. This was particularly experienced during peak evening hours on Monday.

Officials said Shanti Nagar and Bhosari Gaothan remained without supply for nearly five hours that day due to safety concerns.

While emergency load management helped stabilise supply, planned shutdowns have added to consumer inconvenience. In a message circulated to residents on Tuesday, MSEDCL informed them that Feeder No. 14 under the Nashik Road section would remain shut on Wednesday from 10 am to 5 pm to carry out maintenance work inside the Army area.

This shutdown is expected to affect localities such as Shital Bagh, Apte Colony, Khandoba Maal, Dighi Road, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Gawli Nagar, Gangotri Park, Walke Mala and Shastri Chowk.

MSEDCL officials told The Free Press Journal that teams in the Bhosari and Pimpri divisions have been working on a war footing to restore supply by redistributing loads to other substations.

Since the failed transformer was carrying nearly 80 MVA, shifting such a heavy load required laying new cables and diverting multiple lines to substations at Chakan, Markal and Bhosari-2. Officials acknowledged that these emergency arrangements come with technical challenges and may lead to brief interruptions as systems are balanced.

By Tuesday evening, authorities claimed that power supply to all affected areas had been restored through alternative routes and was running smoothly. However, they cautioned that until the damaged transformer is fully repaired, consumers may continue to experience regulated shutdowns. MSEDCL has urged residents to use electricity judiciously over the next few days.

Power officials appealed for public cooperation. They said that both emergency repairs and scheduled maintenance are essential to prevent a larger breakdown in one of Pune’s most heavily loaded power corridors.

