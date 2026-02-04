 Pune Hit-and-Run Case: BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Alleges His Mother Was Deliberately Run Over, Seeks Action
Pune Hit-and-Run Case: BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Alleges His Mother Was Deliberately Run Over, Seeks Action

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has alleged that his mother was deliberately run over by a car at a petrol pump in Pune, leaving her seriously injured with a fractured leg. Sharing CCTV footage, he sought immediate action from Pune Police and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The accused driver fled the spot and remains at large.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla late Tuesday night said that his mother was seriously injured after being hit by a car at a petrol pump in Pune, suffering a fractured leg. He alleged that the car driver deliberately rammed into her and fled the spot.

Tagging the Pune City Police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Poonawalla sought immediate intervention and strict action against the accused.

Taking to social media platform X, Poonawalla wrote, “A few hours ago an extremely disgusting human being ran his car over my mother deliberately leaving her seriously injured and ran away. She will be undergoing a surgery very soon. Kindly pray for her.”

He added that seeing his mother subjected to such an incident at her age left him shaken and furious.

“My mother is one of the kindest and nicest human beings, and for her to be subjected to this at this age makes my blood boil and my heart sink. Hope Pune City Police will arrest that person and ensure he doesn’t get away with it.”

CCTV Footage Shows Car Reversing Into Woman

The CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced online, shows Poonawalla’s mother standing to one side at the petrol pump when a car, positioned some distance away, reverses and hits her. She is seen collapsing as bystanders rush to help her, while the driver flees.

Police Complaint to Be Filed, Accused Still At Large

Earlier on Tuesday, Tehseen Poonawalla confirmed that a police complaint will be filed and said that the car’s registration number has been identified. As of now, the driver remains at large.

Poonawalla’s mother is currently hospitalised and is expected to undergo surgery.

