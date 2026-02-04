West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Likely To Appear Before Supreme Court During SIR Hearing |

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to appear before the Supreme Court during SIR hearing.

According to the party sources, the court has given clearance to the security of Mamata who has Z+ security.

Mamata who is at the national capital with few family members who had allegedly died due to SIR and those who are alive but is shown dead in the voter’s list on Tuesday stated that they were not being given an opportunity to defend themselves.

Addressing a press conference, Mamata said, “I could have brought lakhs of people from Bengal but I had brought few of them and those who are sitting behind us are SIR victims. They have been denied an opportunity to defend themselves.”

The West Bengal Chief Minister also questioned why SIR is being done in the poll bound states except Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Assam.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Why is SIR being done on the eve of elections? Without proper planning SIR cannot be done in two to three months. We met the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday but he misbehaved with us. He is a BJP agent and purposely deleting names instead of inclusion names of genuine voters. At the very beginning names of 58 lakhs people have been deleted,” stated Mamata.

Read Also TMC Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive In Kopri As Citizens, Students And Officials Join Hands

Also Watch:

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari however, said that Mamata is playing ‘cheap politics’ with issues like SIR.

Meanwhile, a discussion on SIR is likely to take place in the winter session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.