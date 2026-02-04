 Punjab News: 3 Of Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Held With 7 Pistols
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab News: 3 Of Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Held With 7 Pistols

Punjab News: 3 Of Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Held With 7 Pistols

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Resham Singh, 30, and Vishal Kumar, 22, both residents of Tarn Taran district and one Sumit, 28, a resident of Amritsar.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 02:27 AM IST
article-image
3 Of Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Held With 7 Pistols |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have dismantled an illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of three of its operatives and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession in Amritsar district.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Resham Singh, 30, and Vishal Kumar, 22, both residents of Tarn Taran district and one Sumit, 28, a resident of Amritsar.

The recovered pistols include three 9MM Glock pistols, one 9MM Beretta made in Italy, one 9MM Zigana made in Turkey, one 9MM PX5 Glock made in Turkey and one .30 bore pistol, he said.

DGP Yadav further held that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were directly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms, who used to send consignments of illegal arms via drones. As per directions of their handlers, arrested accused persons further delivering these illegal weapons to intended recipients, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Mantralaya Directs Departments To Ensure Correct Spelling Of Street Names On Documents After High Court Order
Mantralaya Directs Departments To Ensure Correct Spelling Of Street Names On Documents After High Court Order
Maharashtra Clamps Down On Spending, Halts Last-Minute Purchases In Bid To Manage Fiscal Strain
Maharashtra Clamps Down On Spending, Halts Last-Minute Purchases In Bid To Manage Fiscal Strain
Helicopter Transporting Maharashta Minister Pankaja Munde Grounded As Precaution After Engineer Finds Issue With Rotor Blade
Helicopter Transporting Maharashta Minister Pankaja Munde Grounded As Precaution After Engineer Finds Issue With Rotor Blade
Mumbai News: Police Constable Injured After Being Knocked Off Lower Parel Bridge In Collision With Tempo
Mumbai News: Police Constable Injured After Being Knocked Off Lower Parel Bridge In Collision With Tempo

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on specific and reliable secret information, police teams carried out an operation during which accused Resham Singh was apprehended and two 9mm Glock pistols were recovered from his possession, while three more pistols were recovered from a spot pinpointed by him in his disclosure statement, he said.

Read Also
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria To Lead 'Padyatra' Against Drugs In Border Districts
article-image

Also Watch:

The CP said that during further interrogation, arrested accused Resham revealed about his accomplice identified as Sumit, who was also arrested during the operation and two pistols were recovered from his possession. On further investigation, accused Vishal Kumar was also arrested in the late evening, he added.

He said that arrested accused persons had common handlers on whose directions accused Resham used to pick-up the consignments from near the border, while Sumit alias Sachin was delivering them further in the disguise of his car sale/purchase business.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: 3 Of Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Held With 7 Pistols
Punjab News: 3 Of Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Held With 7 Pistols
Karnataka Council Stalled For Second Day Over 'Traitor' Remark On PM Modi
Karnataka Council Stalled For Second Day Over 'Traitor' Remark On PM Modi
Air India Blames Pilot Action For Fuel Control Switch Issue On Heathrow-Bengaluru Flight, Triggers...
Air India Blames Pilot Action For Fuel Control Switch Issue On Heathrow-Bengaluru Flight, Triggers...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Encounters, Says Firm Action Needed To Curb Crime | VIDEO
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Encounters, Says Firm Action Needed To Curb Crime | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Row Erupts After Muslim Contractor Awarded Steel Railing Work At Banke Bihari...
Uttar Pradesh News: Row Erupts After Muslim Contractor Awarded Steel Railing Work At Banke Bihari...