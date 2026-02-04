Punjab News: 3 Of Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Held With 7 Pistols

3 Of Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Held With 7 Pistols |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have dismantled an illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of three of its operatives and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession in Amritsar district.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Resham Singh, 30, and Vishal Kumar, 22, both residents of Tarn Taran district and one Sumit, 28, a resident of Amritsar.

The recovered pistols include three 9MM Glock pistols, one 9MM Beretta made in Italy, one 9MM Zigana made in Turkey, one 9MM PX5 Glock made in Turkey and one .30 bore pistol, he said.

DGP Yadav further held that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were directly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms, who used to send consignments of illegal arms via drones. As per directions of their handlers, arrested accused persons further delivering these illegal weapons to intended recipients, he said.

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on specific and reliable secret information, police teams carried out an operation during which accused Resham Singh was apprehended and two 9mm Glock pistols were recovered from his possession, while three more pistols were recovered from a spot pinpointed by him in his disclosure statement, he said.

The CP said that during further interrogation, arrested accused Resham revealed about his accomplice identified as Sumit, who was also arrested during the operation and two pistols were recovered from his possession. On further investigation, accused Vishal Kumar was also arrested in the late evening, he added.

He said that arrested accused persons had common handlers on whose directions accused Resham used to pick-up the consignments from near the border, while Sumit alias Sachin was delivering them further in the disguise of his car sale/purchase business.