Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria To Lead 'Padyatra' Against Drugs In Border Districts

Chandigarh: The Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Tuesday said he will lead a four-day awareness ``padyatra’’ across the border districts of Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka of Punjab, aimed at mobilising public participation against drugs.

Addressing newspersons here, the governor who shared details of the anti-drug awareness campaign being undertaken to strengthen the fight against drug abuse in the state, said that with the efforts of the Punjab Red Cross Society, the ``padyatra’’ aimed to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

He reiterated that rehabilitation and employment generation must remain the central pillars in the fight against drugs, alongside strict enforcement of the law and sustained public awareness. He appealed to all sections of society to make this a people’s movement. The Governor highlighted that drug abuse is not merely a local or state issue, but a global challenge that requires sustained and collective efforts.

The governor stressed that the fight against drugs must be continuous and sincere, and called upon social, religious, political and educational institutions, NGOs, and other organisations to actively participate and support this mass movement.

He reiterated that meaningful change can only be achieved through continuous and persistent efforts, community involvement, and a strong focus on rehabilitation, ensuring that affected individuals are reintegrated into society with dignity and employment opportunities.