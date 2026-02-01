 Former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams State Chief Warring 'For Destroying Party'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFormer Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams State Chief Warring 'For Destroying Party'

Former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams State Chief Warring 'For Destroying Party'

Former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday quit the Congress, accusing state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring of destroying the party. In a series of posts on X, she alleged corruption, favouritism, and an understanding with AAP. Sidhu said promising leaders were ignored and claimed she was deliberately targeted within the party.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams State Chief Warring 'For Destroying Party' |

Chandigarh: Congress leader and former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday announced her decision to quit the party and hit out at state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accusing him of destroying the party.

Najot Kaur who had won from Amritsar East assembly seat on BJP ticket in 2012, is wife of former party state chief and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. The couple joined Congress ahead of 2017 assembly polls. She was suspended from Congress in December last year after her remarks that ``one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the CM in the state… something her husband could not do’’.

Slamming Warring for ignoring promising leaders in the party, she said in her post on X: ``RAJA WARRING, The most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever. You saved yourself from jail by co partnering with CM to destroy Congress’’, she alleged.

``You have sold the party for petty gains with a understanding with AAP. You had a suspension letter ready for me but what about nearly 12 senior Congress leaders who were busy in working with MAJITHIA to harm NAVJOT. And you rewarded all of them with big posts for defeating NAVJOT. I have enough proofs to destroy you but I am not interested because I myself have quit Congress where no promising leader is heard. You planted people on my seat with an intention to defeat my seat’’, she said.

FPJ Shorts
Fact Check: Did Pakistan Mentor Sarfaraz Khan Break ICC Rules By Using Mobile Phone During IND Vs PAK Clash In U19 World Cup 2026?
Fact Check: Did Pakistan Mentor Sarfaraz Khan Break ICC Rules By Using Mobile Phone During IND Vs PAK Clash In U19 World Cup 2026?
‘All-Inclusive & Comprehensive’: Union Health Minister JP Nadda Hails Budget 2026 - VIDEO
‘All-Inclusive & Comprehensive’: Union Health Minister JP Nadda Hails Budget 2026 - VIDEO
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 1, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 1, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Union Budget 2026: 'Maharashtra To Receive Nearly ₹1 Lakh Crore,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
Union Budget 2026: 'Maharashtra To Receive Nearly ₹1 Lakh Crore,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
Read Also
Union Budget FY27: Tax Relief & Filing Extensions
article-image

Also Watch:

``Where is your action against senior leaders like ASHU, CHANNI, BHATTAL ji, Dr Gandhi ji and many more who have openly challenged you and your party?? You have just become a laughing stock and people are enjoying your reels. Stop disrespecting Congress leaders who love Navjot. You are more busy in destroying the party rather than making it win. Shame on you for not being sincere with your own party which is your mother party. You have done enough damage’’, she further said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Youths Chase Car, Blow Flying Kisses At Women In Noida; Arrested
VIDEO: Youths Chase Car, Blow Flying Kisses At Women In Noida; Arrested
Former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams State Chief Warring 'For Destroying...
Former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams State Chief Warring 'For Destroying...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 1, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 1, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Over Financial Dispute With Her Parents In Bareilly; Couple Was In...
Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Over Financial Dispute With Her Parents In Bareilly; Couple Was In...
Union Budget 2026 Strengthens India’s Global Tourism Ambitions
Union Budget 2026 Strengthens India’s Global Tourism Ambitions