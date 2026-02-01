Former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams State Chief Warring 'For Destroying Party' |

Chandigarh: Congress leader and former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday announced her decision to quit the party and hit out at state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accusing him of destroying the party.

Najot Kaur who had won from Amritsar East assembly seat on BJP ticket in 2012, is wife of former party state chief and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. The couple joined Congress ahead of 2017 assembly polls. She was suspended from Congress in December last year after her remarks that ``one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the CM in the state… something her husband could not do’’.

Slamming Warring for ignoring promising leaders in the party, she said in her post on X: ``RAJA WARRING, The most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever. You saved yourself from jail by co partnering with CM to destroy Congress’’, she alleged.

``You have sold the party for petty gains with a understanding with AAP. You had a suspension letter ready for me but what about nearly 12 senior Congress leaders who were busy in working with MAJITHIA to harm NAVJOT. And you rewarded all of them with big posts for defeating NAVJOT. I have enough proofs to destroy you but I am not interested because I myself have quit Congress where no promising leader is heard. You planted people on my seat with an intention to defeat my seat’’, she said.

``Where is your action against senior leaders like ASHU, CHANNI, BHATTAL ji, Dr Gandhi ji and many more who have openly challenged you and your party?? You have just become a laughing stock and people are enjoying your reels. Stop disrespecting Congress leaders who love Navjot. You are more busy in destroying the party rather than making it win. Shame on you for not being sincere with your own party which is your mother party. You have done enough damage’’, she further said.