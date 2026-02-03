Karnataka Council Stalled For Second Day Over 'Traitor' Remark On PM Modi |

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Council house proceedings have been stalled for the second day on Wednesday, after the Congress MLC Nasir Ahmed called Prime Minister Narendra Modi `traitor' and BJP MLC called Nasir Ahmed `Pakistani Tongue'.

Though Nasir expressed 'his regret' after much persuasion from the Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, C T Ravi refused to budge under any pressure and refused to tender an apology.

The row began on Tuesday, when Congress MLC Nasir Ahmed, during debate on the Governor's address said that Narendra Modi was a traitor. Though the Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti removed the statement from the records, the BJP members started protesting in the house of the well.

The house was adjourned multiple times and Horatti held meetings with both Nasir Ahmed and the Congress leaders. However, Nasir refused to apologise for his remarks in the house. The BJP members continued their protest in the well of the house and at one point of time, C T Ravi quipped that the remark can not be made by any Indian and only a Pakistani tongue can speak like that.

This provoked the Congress members, who wanted an apology from C T Ravi for using the term. However, neither C T Ravi, nor the BJP members budge for the demand and wanted Nasir Ahmed to tender his apology or should be suspended from the house.

On Wednesday morning, Nasir Ahmed tried to defend himself saying that he was pained by the BJP claims that Modi being called `Vishwa Guru', while only Mahatma Gandhi was the only Vishwa Guru. However, Horatti dismissed his words and said that the BJP calling Modi Vishwa Guru had nothing to do with Nasir Ahmed and asked him to apologise. At last, Nasir said that if his words had hurt the BJP members, he regretted saying those words.

Then, Horatti asked C T Ravi to express his regrets to the house. But Ravi said that he had done nothing wrong and his conscience did not permit to either express regret or to apologise.

Horatti asked Ravi to apologise three times and said that it was left to his discretion. Ravi said that he was a complainant and not an offender and he would not apologise. At this time, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said that Ravi was a provocator and not a complainant and he should apologise. Heated argument ensued between Ravi with H K Patil and Labour Minister Snnthosh Lad and the Chairman adjourned the house for Wednesday.