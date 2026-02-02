 TMC Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive In Kopri As Citizens, Students And Officials Join Hands
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTMC Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive In Kopri As Citizens, Students And Officials Join Hands

TMC Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive In Kopri As Citizens, Students And Officials Join Hands

Over 700 sanitation workers, students and municipal staff participated in a comprehensive cleanliness drive organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation in Kopri. Proposed Mayor Sharmila Pimpalkar flagged off the campaign with a cleanliness pledge. The operation covered multiple localities and used treated sewage water for road washing to conserve potable water resources.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
In a powerful display of civic cooperation, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) successfully executed a "Comprehensive Cleanliness Campaign" across the Kopri area today. |

Thane: In a powerful display of civic cooperation, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) successfully executed a "Comprehensive Cleanliness Campaign" across the Kopri area today. Inspired by the vision of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the drive saw an outpouring of support from local residents, students, and municipal officials alike.

The campaign commenced at 7:30 AM at Ashtavinayak Chowk with a collective "Cleanliness Pledge." Leading the initiative, proposed Mayor Sharmila Pimpalkar emphasized a "Duty First" approach, stating, "Duty today, then charge of office." She noted that this localized effort is part of a broader mandate to enhance the living standards of all Thane residents.

High-Impact Operations & Resource Deployment

The drive focused on thorough sanitation across several key sectors, including Kopri Village, Kanhaiya Nagar, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, and the Bara Bangla area. To ensure the drive was as sustainable as it was effective, the TMC utilized treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) for road washing, preserving the city’s potable water supply. The operation’s scale was supported by:

FPJ Shorts
Viral VIDEO Shows Tilak Varma Hitting Perfect Drives Ahead Of Warm-Up Match Against USA At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
Viral VIDEO Shows Tilak Varma Hitting Perfect Drives Ahead Of Warm-Up Match Against USA At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
Truth Has Won, Says Shiromani Akali Dal After Bail Granted To Bikram Singh Majithia
Truth Has Won, Says Shiromani Akali Dal After Bail Granted To Bikram Singh Majithia
Uttar Pradesh News: Class 7 Boy Duped With Free Momo, Family Loses Jewellery Worth ₹85 Lakh In Deoria
Uttar Pradesh News: Class 7 Boy Duped With Free Momo, Family Loses Jewellery Worth ₹85 Lakh In Deoria
Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai Central Residential Building, Operations Launched; No Casualties Reported
Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai Central Residential Building, Operations Launched; No Casualties Reported

Personnel: Nearly 700 sanitation workers.

Machinery: A fleet including jetting vehicles, water tankers, JCBs, dumpers, and three RC compact garbage collectors.

Inter-Departmental Synergy: Active participation from the Water Supply, Garden, Construction, and Encroachment departments.

Student-Led Advocacy

A standout feature of the campaign was the active role of the youth. Approximately 50 students each from prominent local institutions—including Peoples Education Society School, Nanik English School, Shri Ma Balaniketan, and Vidyasagar Education Society—joined their teachers on the streets.

Read Also
Shiv Sena Names Women Mayors In Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli And Ulhasnagar In Major Governance Shift
article-image

Armed with placards and chanting slogans like "Clean and beautiful Thane... Let's make this our resolve," the students focused on educating the public about at-source waste segregation (wet vs. dry waste), a move seen as vital for the city's long-term waste management strategy.

Leadership and Civic Body Presence For The Campaign

The drive was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Corporators Malti Patil and Namrata Pamnani, and TMC Additional Commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Prashant Rode. Health Officer Dr. Rani Shinde and Chief Sanitation Inspector Shambhuraj Kamble were also present to oversee the technical execution of the cleanup.

The TMC has expressed its gratitude for the spontaneous response from the citizens of Kopri and urged all residents to continue maintaining the standards set during today's drive.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai Central Residential Building, Operations Launched; No Casualties Reported
Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai Central Residential Building, Operations Launched; No Casualties Reported
₹400-Crore Money Heist: Prime Accused Kishor Sawla Surrendered before SIT In Chorla Ghat Case
₹400-Crore Money Heist: Prime Accused Kishor Sawla Surrendered before SIT In Chorla Ghat Case
TMC Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive In Kopri As Citizens, Students And Officials Join Hands
TMC Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive In Kopri As Citizens, Students And Officials Join Hands
Pune: Mumbai Law Student Found Dead In Gorge At Lonavala’s Tiger Point During Solo Trek
Pune: Mumbai Law Student Found Dead In Gorge At Lonavala’s Tiger Point During Solo Trek
'Kind Of Politics NCP-SP Started Raises Serious Questions': BJP Slams Sharad Pawar Over Merger Talks...
'Kind Of Politics NCP-SP Started Raises Serious Questions': BJP Slams Sharad Pawar Over Merger Talks...