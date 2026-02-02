TMC Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive In Kopri As Citizens, Students And Officials Join Hands

In a powerful display of civic cooperation, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) successfully executed a "Comprehensive Cleanliness Campaign" across the Kopri area today. |

Thane: In a powerful display of civic cooperation, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) successfully executed a "Comprehensive Cleanliness Campaign" across the Kopri area today. Inspired by the vision of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the drive saw an outpouring of support from local residents, students, and municipal officials alike.

The campaign commenced at 7:30 AM at Ashtavinayak Chowk with a collective "Cleanliness Pledge." Leading the initiative, proposed Mayor Sharmila Pimpalkar emphasized a "Duty First" approach, stating, "Duty today, then charge of office." She noted that this localized effort is part of a broader mandate to enhance the living standards of all Thane residents.

High-Impact Operations & Resource Deployment

The drive focused on thorough sanitation across several key sectors, including Kopri Village, Kanhaiya Nagar, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, and the Bara Bangla area. To ensure the drive was as sustainable as it was effective, the TMC utilized treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) for road washing, preserving the city’s potable water supply. The operation’s scale was supported by:

Personnel: Nearly 700 sanitation workers.

Machinery: A fleet including jetting vehicles, water tankers, JCBs, dumpers, and three RC compact garbage collectors.

Inter-Departmental Synergy: Active participation from the Water Supply, Garden, Construction, and Encroachment departments.

Student-Led Advocacy

A standout feature of the campaign was the active role of the youth. Approximately 50 students each from prominent local institutions—including Peoples Education Society School, Nanik English School, Shri Ma Balaniketan, and Vidyasagar Education Society—joined their teachers on the streets.

Armed with placards and chanting slogans like "Clean and beautiful Thane... Let's make this our resolve," the students focused on educating the public about at-source waste segregation (wet vs. dry waste), a move seen as vital for the city's long-term waste management strategy.

Leadership and Civic Body Presence For The Campaign

The drive was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Corporators Malti Patil and Namrata Pamnani, and TMC Additional Commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Prashant Rode. Health Officer Dr. Rani Shinde and Chief Sanitation Inspector Shambhuraj Kamble were also present to oversee the technical execution of the cleanup.

The TMC has expressed its gratitude for the spontaneous response from the citizens of Kopri and urged all residents to continue maintaining the standards set during today's drive.

