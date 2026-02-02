Shiv Sena Names Women Mayors In Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli And Ulhasnagar In Major Governance Shift

In a landmark move for gender representation in Maharashtra’s local governance, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has announced the appointment of women to the mayoral posts in three important municipal corporations: Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Ulhasnagar. |

The decision is particularly significant as the mayoral seats in these cities were not reserved for women this term. Breaking with historical precedent, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde opted to bypass traditional gender quotas to elevate female leadership, a move political analysts view as a strategic consolidation of the "Ladki Bahin" (Beloved Sister) voter base.

The New Faces of Governance

Following the recent municipal elections, the Mahayuti alliance secured a dominant position, allowing the Shiv Sena to finalize its leadership choices. The following candidates have been selected for the top civic posts:

Thane: Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad

Kalyan-Dombivli: Advocate Harshali Thavil Chaudhary

Ulhasnagar: Ashwini Nikam

Advocate Harshali Chaudhary

A Strategic Political Shift

The initiative to prioritize women was reportedly spearheaded by MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, who argued that the overwhelming support from women voters during the elections should be met with direct representation in power.

"Empowerment should not wait for the mandate of reservation. We believe in providing opportunities based on merit and the immense contribution of our women party workers," a party spokesperson stated.

Dominance Beyond Thane

The trend of female leadership within the Shiv Sena is not limited to these major corporations. Internal party data reveals a broader "Mahila Raj" (Women's Rule) across the state:

Mumbai (BMC): Out of the 29 corporators elected from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, 19 are women. Notably, the party fielded 63 women candidates out of the 90 seats it contested in the alliance.

Municipal Councils: In various municipal council elections across Maharashtra, the party saw 33 women elected as Council Presidents (Nagradhyaksh) out of 60 total seats won by the party.

Impact on Local Administration

This historical first is expected to shift the focus of civic administration toward social welfare, education, and women-centric infrastructure. As these three major cities transition to female leadership, all eyes will be on how this "Ladki Bahin" governance model addresses the complex urban challenges of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

