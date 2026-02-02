 Mumbai Police Rebuts Social Media Claims About Missing Children; Warns Action Against Rumours
Mumbai Police Rebuts Social Media Claims About Missing Children; Warns Action Against Rumours

Mumbai Police have denied reports claiming 12 children went missing in 36 hours, calling them false and misleading. The police warned of legal action against those spreading rumours to create panic. While missing child cases exist, police said many involve runaways or family disputes, with several children safely traced and reunited.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
article-image

A day after reports claimed that 12 minor children went missing within 36 hours across Mumbai, the Mumbai Police on Monday issued a statement rejecting the claims and warning social media users against spreading rumours related to missing or abducted children.

In a post on X, the Mumbai Police said, “Some social media accounts are spreading false information and rumours regarding missing and abducted children. We completely deny these claims.”

The police added that the process has been initiated to register FIRs and take strict legal action against individuals deliberately circulating false information to create fear among the public.

The clarification came a day after The Free Press Journal reported that 12 minor children, including eight girls, had gone missing within a 36-hour span. The unusually high number had triggered concerns about the possible presence of organised child trafficking networks in the city.

article-image

While some cases were linked to family disputes or children running away from home, a human trafficking angle was suspected in others.

According to Mumbai Police records, 145 children went missing between June and December 2025, including 93 girls. Between November 1 and December 6 alone, 82 missing cases were registered, with adolescents accounting for more than half. These included 41 girls and 13 boys under 18. Police said several children were later traced and reunited with their families.

