BMC Announces Strict Sanitation Fines In Mumbai: ₹250 Fine For Spitting, ₹500 For Littering & ₹25,000 For Transporting Garbage Without License

BMC Announces Strict Sanitation Fines In Mumbai: ₹250 Fine For Spitting, ₹500 For Littering & ₹25,000 For Transporting Garbage Without Licence |

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation has stepped up efforts to improve cleanliness and sanitation across the city by intensifying awareness around solid waste management rules and imposing penalties for violations. The move is part of a broader push to ensure cleaner public spaces and better waste handling practices across residential, commercial and public areas.

Awareness drive on waste management norms

The civic body is creating awareness about regulations related to waste generators, establishments, waste service providers and solid waste processing. These rules govern the storage, segregation, transportation, and disposal of waste. Officials have made it clear that strict penalty action will be taken against citizens and establishments that fail to comply.

Under the revised enforcement, fines have been specified for common violations. A penalty of Rs 250 will be imposed for spitting in public places. Dumping garbage will attract a fine of Rs 500, while failure to segregate wet and dry waste will result in a fine of Rs 200. Transporting garbage without a valid licence will invite a penalty of Rs 25,000.

Cleanliness drives and regular enforcement

As per the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, regular action is being taken to maintain cleanliness within municipal limits. Additional Municipal Commissioner City Ashwini Joshi, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Solid Waste Management Kiran Dighavkar, said continuous efforts are being made to strengthen solid waste management systems in the city.

Special cleanliness drives and activities are also being organised from time to time to reinforce these measures.

Read Also Mumbai Air Quality Push Hit By Vacancies In BMC’s Climate Department

Rules apply across public and private spaces

The bylaws will apply to all waste generators and to public and private places. This includes residential buildings, business and commercial establishments, professional and industrial premises, government and semi-government offices, educational institutions, religious places, recreational spaces and all other areas of public use.

The focus of the rules is on preventing littering and nuisance, ensuring clean premises and mandatory segregation of solid waste at source.

Detailed regulations and higher penalties

The regulations lay down detailed responsibilities regarding storage and collection of municipal solid waste, duties of producers, municipal authorities, representatives and contractors, and the handling of material recovery facilities. They also cover biomedical waste, e-waste, construction and demolition debris and plastic waste.

Additional fines have been announced for specific offences. Throwing garbage on roads, footpaths, gardens or public places will attract a fine of Rs 500. Bathing in public places will result in a fine of Rs 300. Urinating or defecating in public places will attract a fine of Rs 500 each. Feeding animals or birds in public spaces will also invite a fine of Rs 500.

Failure to keep courtyards or premises clean can result in fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500.

Appeal for public cooperation

Dr Ashwini Joshi appealed to citizens and establishments to strictly follow the bylaws and cooperate with the municipal corporation in keeping Mumbai cleaner and more beautiful.