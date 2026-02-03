Deliberate Neglect: Maharashtra Fishermen Body Criticises Skewed Budget Allocations | File Photo

The fishermen community has criticised the Union Budget, claiming that critical components of marine fisheries—fishing harbours, fish landing centres, markets, and basic infrastructure—have received negligible financial support in the budget allocations.

PMMSY Gets Lion’s Share

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti said that out of a total allocation of Rs 2,761.80 crore for the fisheries sector, a massive 90.52% (Rs 2,500 crore) has been earmarked exclusively for the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). While PMMSY focuses on skill development and capacity building as enablers for modernising the value chain, enhancing productivity, and reducing post-harvest losses, the Samiti argued this leaves inadequate funds for physical fishing infrastructure.

Poor Fund Utilisation Flagged

Fishermen also pointed out that the actual expenditure during FY 2024–25 stood at only Rs 1,024.99 crore, meaning barely 35% of the budget was utilised. Despite this poor utilisation, the government has announced only a token increase of 2.10% in the current budget, alleged Devendra Damodar Tandel, president of the Samiti.

Traditional Fishermen Sidelined

"Although PMMSY is projected as a comprehensive scheme, its implementation clearly shows preferential treatment for aquaculture, pond-based farming, deep-sea fishing, FFPOs, and private entrepreneurs. Traditional marine fishermen, cooperative societies, and coastal fishing practices are being deliberately sidelined," stated Sanjay Koli, general secretary of the Samiti.

Meagre Infra Funding

The Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF)—intended for the development of fishing harbours, fish landing centres, ice plants, and cold storage facilities—received only Rs 30.30 crore, according to the Samiti.

Ports Threaten Livelihoods

Tandel further noted that port development, coastal inland waterways, and maritime transport projects are being implemented near major fishing harbours and landing centres such as Satpati, posing a direct threat to traditional coastal fishing.

Blue Economy Criticised

“Under the guise of the Blue Economy, the government is promoting ports, shipping, and corporate projects. However, it has failed to utilise funds for the harbours, markets, and livelihoods of fishermen who have depended on the sea for generations. This is not development—it is the deliberate neglect of traditional fishermen," Tandel added.

Representation Submitted

Bernard D’Mello, working president of the Samiti, said that a representation highlighting fund under-utilisation, skewed budget priorities, and the marginalisation of traditional fishermen has been submitted to the Department of Fisheries, the Ministry of Finance, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

