Maharashtra To Form Expert Task Force To Tackle Rising Digital Addiction Among Children

In view of the growing digital addiction among children and its adverse impact on their mental and physical health, the Maharashtra government has decided to constitute an expert task force to study the issue in depth and suggest effective remedial measures. State Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar shared this information on Monday.

Economic Survey Triggers Action

Shelar said the decision follows the Economic Survey released by the Union Finance Ministry on January 29, 2026, which highlighted the increasing risks of social media addiction among youth and minors. The survey recommended fixing age limits for social media usage for children and imposing restrictions on digital advertisements specifically targeted at minors.

Instructions to IT Department

Against this backdrop, Shelar has issued written instructions to Principal Secretary of the Information Technology Department, Virendra Singh, to initiate the process of appointing an expert task force. He directed the department to conduct a comprehensive study of the issue and frame a balanced and well-informed state policy based on the recommendations of the Economic Survey and evidence presented by experts. If required, a dedicated task force should be established to undertake an in-depth and holistic analysis, Shelar said.

Multi-Disciplinary Task Force

The proposed task force will comprise education experts, psychiatrists, child counsellors, technology specialists, management experts, doctors, legal experts, and officials from concerned government departments.

Wide Scope of Study

Shelar also outlined the broad scope of work for the task force. It will examine issues related to child protection and safety, the impact of excessive digital exposure on mental health, balanced and responsible use of digital platforms, and the effects on education and overall development. The study will also consider cultural and family factors, gender-based differences, rural–urban disparities, inclusion of all income groups, productivity and wider economic implications, as well as a review of existing national and international frameworks related to children’s digital safety.

