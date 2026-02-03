 Maharashtra To Form Expert Task Force To Tackle Rising Digital Addiction Among Children
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra To Form Expert Task Force To Tackle Rising Digital Addiction Among Children

Maharashtra To Form Expert Task Force To Tackle Rising Digital Addiction Among Children

The Maharashtra government has decided to form an expert task force to study rising digital addiction among children and its impact on mental and physical health. The move follows the Union government’s Economic Survey warning on social media risks, recommending age limits and curbs on ads targeting minors.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:40 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra To Form Expert Task Force To Tackle Rising Digital Addiction Among Children | IANS

In view of the growing digital addiction among children and its adverse impact on their mental and physical health, the Maharashtra government has decided to constitute an expert task force to study the issue in depth and suggest effective remedial measures. State Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar shared this information on Monday.

Economic Survey Triggers Action

Shelar said the decision follows the Economic Survey released by the Union Finance Ministry on January 29, 2026, which highlighted the increasing risks of social media addiction among youth and minors. The survey recommended fixing age limits for social media usage for children and imposing restrictions on digital advertisements specifically targeted at minors.

Instructions to IT Department

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Clarifies Insurer’s Duty In Health Policy Portability Disputes
Bombay High Court Clarifies Insurer’s Duty In Health Policy Portability Disputes
BAPS Sets World Record With Mass Recitation For Mahant Swami Maharaj’s 92nd Birthday
BAPS Sets World Record With Mass Recitation For Mahant Swami Maharaj’s 92nd Birthday
BMC To Spend ₹267 Crores For Resurfacing Uneven Stretches On Highways
BMC To Spend ₹267 Crores For Resurfacing Uneven Stretches On Highways
DGCA Silence On December 2025 Data Sparks Industry Anxiety Following Indigo Crisis
DGCA Silence On December 2025 Data Sparks Industry Anxiety Following Indigo Crisis

Against this backdrop, Shelar has issued written instructions to Principal Secretary of the Information Technology Department, Virendra Singh, to initiate the process of appointing an expert task force. He directed the department to conduct a comprehensive study of the issue and frame a balanced and well-informed state policy based on the recommendations of the Economic Survey and evidence presented by experts. If required, a dedicated task force should be established to undertake an in-depth and holistic analysis, Shelar said.

Multi-Disciplinary Task Force

The proposed task force will comprise education experts, psychiatrists, child counsellors, technology specialists, management experts, doctors, legal experts, and officials from concerned government departments.

Read Also
'Lawrence Bishnoi Ke Baare Mein Mujhe...': Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Firing Incident At Rohit Shetty's...
article-image

Also Watch:

Wide Scope of Study

Shelar also outlined the broad scope of work for the task force. It will examine issues related to child protection and safety, the impact of excessive digital exposure on mental health, balanced and responsible use of digital platforms, and the effects on education and overall development. The study will also consider cultural and family factors, gender-based differences, rural–urban disparities, inclusion of all income groups, productivity and wider economic implications, as well as a review of existing national and international frameworks related to children’s digital safety.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Clarifies Insurer’s Duty In Health Policy Portability Disputes
Bombay High Court Clarifies Insurer’s Duty In Health Policy Portability Disputes
BMC To Spend ₹267 Crores For Resurfacing Uneven Stretches On Highways
BMC To Spend ₹267 Crores For Resurfacing Uneven Stretches On Highways
Raj Thackeray Rules Out MNS Support To BJP In BMC
Raj Thackeray Rules Out MNS Support To BJP In BMC
CIDCO Cracks Down On Corruption, Encroachments, And Fire Emergencies Across Navi Mumbai In 2025
CIDCO Cracks Down On Corruption, Encroachments, And Fire Emergencies Across Navi Mumbai In 2025
Maharashtra To Form Expert Task Force To Tackle Rising Digital Addiction Among Children
Maharashtra To Form Expert Task Force To Tackle Rising Digital Addiction Among Children