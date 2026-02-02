 'Lawrence Bishnoi Ke Baare Mein Mujhe...': Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Firing Incident At Rohit Shetty's House In Mumbai - Watch Video
On Monday, Rakhi Sawant was spotted by the paparazzi on the streets of Mumbai, and while interacting with them, she reacted to the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house. Read on to know more...

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Rakhi Sawant / Rohit Shetty | Instagram

On Sunday, gunshots were fired at Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu, Mumbai. While no Bollywood actors have spoken about it or shared any statement, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant reacted to the firing incident. Rakhi was spotted by the paparazzi on the streets of Mumbai, and while interacting with them, she gave a shocking reaction about the firing incident at Shetty's house.

When paparazzi asked her about it, she said, "Kya? Rohit Shetty ke waha pe firing hua! Kyu? (What? There was a shooting at Rohit Shetty's place! Why?)"

When she was further informed that Lawrence Bishnoi is involved in it, the actress behaved as if she got very scared, and said, "Mujhe kuch nahi kehna. Lawrence Bishnoi ke baare mein mujhe kuch nahi kehna (I have nothing to say. I have nothing to say about Lawrence Bishnoi)."

Rakhi Sawant Reviews Mardaani 3

While talking to the paparazzi, Rakhi revealed that she watched Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3, and called herself the real 'mardaani'. She said, "Kal maine Mardaani dekhi. Mujhe lagta hai ke Bollywood ki asli mardaani main hoon. Kya aapko lagta hai ke main mardaani hoon? Rani Mukerji ne bahot achcha kaam kiya hai, par real-life ki mardaani main hoon because jitna maine jhela hai, utna koi jhel nahi sakta (Yesterday I saw Mardaani. I feel like I'm the real mardaani of Bollywood. Do you think I'm the mardaani? Rani Mukerji has done a great job, but I'm the real-life Mardaani because no one can endure as much as I have)."

Watch the video below...

Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Incident

On Sunday, we got the shocking news that gunshots were fired at Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu, Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the attack and posted about it on social media.

Rohit has not yet shared any official statement about the incident.

