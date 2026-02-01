'Koi Bade Log Nahi Hain, Sabak Sikha Denge': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Firing Incident At Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Residence - WATCH

'Koi Bade Log Nai Hai, Sabak Sikha Denge': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Firing Incident At Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Residence - WATCH |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday, February 1, addressed the firing incident that took place outside Bollywood director-producer Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence, saying those involved are not influential individuals and will be taught a proper lesson.

The incident, involving firing outside the 51-year-old filmmaker’s home, was reported at 12.45 am on February 1. Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area. Moreover, CCTV footage also surfaced which showed a man standing outside the filmmaker’s house and reportedly seen firing gunshots.

In connection with the case, five individuals from Pune have been arrested. The alleged accused are identified as Aman Anand Marote (27), Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18), and Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), all residents of Pune's Karvenagar and Dhayari area. Earlier in the day, media reports reportedly linked the firing incident to a notorious gang operating in the country. Not just this, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang also claimed responsibility for the firing.

While speaking to the media, Pune City Police DCP Sambhaji Kadam said, the suspects were identified with help from the Mumbai Police. The five have been handed over to the Mumbai Police for questioning, and further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad slammed the Maharashtra government and called the recent firing incident an 'evidence of crumbling law and order in the state.'

She further alleged that CM appears to be unable to devote adequate attention to the Home Department and urged him to hand over the responsibility of the Home Ministry to another competent official to ensure public safety.

IFTDA condemns firing incident

Meanwhile, the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) strongly condemned the firing incident and sought personal intervention from CM Fadnavis.

In a statement, it wrote, "The entire film fraternity is deeply shocked and concerned about the safety. We appeal to our Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji to personally look in to the matter, as this grave incident should not shake the morality and confidence of the entertainment industry."

Meanwhile, Shetty’s security guard was the first to hear the gunshots and immediately alerted the filmmaker. The guard subsequently approached the police and filed a formal complaint, triggering the investigation. As part of the investigation, a team of forensic experts collected samples from the gym and the adjoining balcony, while another forensic team also arrived at Shetty’s residence to assist in the investigation. Meanwhile, Juhu Police have also recorded Rohit Shetty’s statement.

