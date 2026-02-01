Viral Video Shows Mumbai Police Examining Zomato Bag Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence Amid Firing Investigation

InstantBollywood Instagram Page

Mumbai: The footage, shared by the Instagram handle instantbollywood, captures police personnel stationed outside the Juhu bungalow as part of the investigation into the gunshots fired late Saturday night. In the video, officers are seen checking a Zomato delivery bag attached to a two-wheeler parked near the premises. They open the bag, remove a blue pouch from inside, and later detach and fold the delivery bag, apparently to ensure that no detail is overlooked during the inspection.

According to police officials, four rounds were fired outside Shetty’s residence around midnight. Following the incident, teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory and ballistic experts were rushed to the spot to collect evidence and examine the scene.

Mumbai Police have arrested five persons in connection with the firing. The accused were apprehended from Pune and have been identified as Aman Anand Marote (27), Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18), and Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), all residents of the Karvenagar and Dhayari areas. As per an earlier report by news agency PTI, the detained individuals are suspected to have links to a notorious gang operating in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has begun recording Shetty’s statement. Sources told The Free Press Journal that investigators are questioning the filmmaker on whether he had received any threats in the past or if he suspects anyone behind the attack, as police attempt to piece together possible motives.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act. Police said it was Shetty’s security guard who first heard the gunshots and immediately alerted the filmmaker. The guard subsequently approached the police and filed a formal complaint, triggering the investigation.



The motive behind the firing remains unclear, and further investigation is underway.

