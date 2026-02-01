Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence: Mumbai Police Crime Branch Forms 12 Teams To Nab Suspects

Rohit Shetty | File photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has formed 12 special teams to nab the suspects involved in the firing incident outside the residence of Bollywood director and producer Rohit Shetty, Mumbai Police said on Monday.

On Sunday, assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of the Bollywood film director, police officials said. Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police and forensic teams reached the spot and secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination. Officials said an investigation is underway and all possible angles are being explored to identify those responsible for the firing. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Rohit Shetty is a well-known filmmaker in the Indian film industry and is known for hit films such as Golmaal and Singham.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/