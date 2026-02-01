 Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence: Mumbai Police Crime Branch Forms 12 Teams To Nab Suspects
Mumbai Crime Branch has formed 12 special teams to trace the suspects involved in a firing incident outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. Assailants fired four rounds on Sunday, prompting heightened security and a forensic probe. No injuries were reported, and police are investigating all possible angles.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Rohit Shetty | File photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has formed 12 special teams to nab the suspects involved in the firing incident outside the residence of Bollywood director and producer Rohit Shetty, Mumbai Police said on Monday.

On Sunday, assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of the Bollywood film director, police officials said. Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area.

Police and forensic teams reached the spot and secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination. Officials said an investigation is underway and all possible angles are being explored to identify those responsible for the firing. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Rohit Shetty is a well-known filmmaker in the Indian film industry and is known for hit films such as Golmaal and Singham.

