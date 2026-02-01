'We Are Trying To...': Bigg Boss 14 Fame Pavitra Punia POSTPONES March Wedding To US-Based Businessman

Pavitra Punia | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia found new love with a US-based businessman after her split from actor Eijaz Khan, whom she dated for nearly four years following their meeting on the reality show. Pavitra got engaged in October 2025 but chose not to reveal her fiancé’s identity. She was set to marry in March 2026; however, just months before the wedding, she has decided to postpone it.

Pavitra Punia Postpones Wedding To US-Based Businessman

Confirming the news, Pavitra said that her wedding has been postponed following the death of her nani in December last year. She added that her family decided to push the wedding ahead by a few months. Pavitra shared this with Hindustan Times, "The dates haven't been finalised as of yet, but nothing before August for sure, as we've delayed it for a minimum of 6 months. It was unexpected, and we're trying to cope with it."

Pavitra Punia's Boyfriend Not An Actor

Last year, talking about her boyfriend, the actress stated that he is not an actor, but a businessman based in the USA. "A wonderful person, and kind. We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right," said Punia.

Further, she described him as "a wonderful person, and kind… We've been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right."

About Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan

Before her engagement, Pavitra was in a long-term relationship with actor Eijaz Khan. The two met and fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, and continued dating after the show. However, the couple confirmed their breakup in 2024.

In 2022, Eijaz and Pavitra had confirmed their engagement by sharing proposal photos on their social media handles, which were later deleted following their breakup.