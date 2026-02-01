 Mumbai Crime: Gunshots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu Residence; Police Launch Probe - VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: Gunshots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu Residence; Police Launch Probe - VIDEO

Gunshots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Police confirmed that unidentified persons allegedly fired four rounds near the building. The area was cordoned off and an investigation is underway. A video showing police deployment outside the residence has gone viral. No injuries have been reported so far.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 07:57 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Gunshots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu Residence; Police Launch Probe | File Pic & ANI

Mumbai: A firing incident was reported outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s (51) residence in Juhu on Sunday.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti confirmed the incident and said that unidentified persons fired shots at the building. The local police along with the Crime Branch are investigating the matter.

article-image

According to sources, four bullets were allegedly fired outside Shetty’s residence. Police teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. 

A video from outside Rohit Shetty’s residence has gone viral, showing Mumbai Police personnel deployed outside the filmmaker’s Juhu home after the gunshots were heard nearby.

No injuries have been reported so far. An official statement from the police is awaited.

