Mumbai Crime: Gunshots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu Residence; Police Launch Probe - VIDEO

Mumbai: Gunshots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu Residence; Police Launch Probe | File Pic & ANI

Mumbai: A firing incident was reported outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s (51) residence in Juhu on Sunday.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti confirmed the incident and said that unidentified persons fired shots at the building. The local police along with the Crime Branch are investigating the matter.

According to sources, four bullets were allegedly fired outside Shetty’s residence. Police teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

A video from outside Rohit Shetty’s residence has gone viral, showing Mumbai Police personnel deployed outside the filmmaker’s Juhu home after the gunshots were heard nearby.

No injuries have been reported so far. An official statement from the police is awaited.

