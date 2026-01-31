 Waiter Arrested After Actor Sayak Chakraborty Alleges Beef Served Instead Of Mutton At Olypub Restaurant In Kolkata – Video
A waiter was arrested after actor and YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty alleged he was served beef instead of mutton at Kolkata’s Olypub restaurant. Chakraborty said he was not informed about the dish and consumed it unknowingly. The issue surfaced after a second plate was served, following which he filed a complaint with the police.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 09:39 PM IST
article-image

Kolkata: A waiter was arrested on Saturday after Bengali actor and YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty alleged that he was served beef instead of mutton at Kolkata’s Olypub bar and restaurant.

Reportedly, Chakraborty visited the restaurant on Friday night along with two friends. The group ordered a mutton steak but were allegedly served beef instead. He claimed that he was not informed that it was beef and that they ate it. Sayak has alleged that this was not accidental.

The matter came to light after a second dish was brought to the table. Sayak alleged that restaurant staff then indicated that the earlier dish had been beef, while the later dish was mutton. The YouTuber posted a video narrating the sequence of events, which has since gone viral on social media. The video also shows an exchange between Sayak and the restaurant waiter who served the dish.

Chakraborty can be heard saying in Bengali, "Right now we are at a very big restaurant in Park Street. We had ordered mutton steak. But we were served beef steak. Naturally, they didn’t tell us what it was. They simply placed the order on the table and left. We thought it was mutton steak. We ate it," he can be heard saying in the video.

Usman Tariq Bowling Action Controversy: Cameron Green Calls Out Pakistan Spinner 'Chucking' During PAK Vs AUS 2nd T20I
Usman Tariq Bowling Action Controversy: Cameron Green Calls Out Pakistan Spinner 'Chucking' During PAK Vs AUS 2nd T20I
‘To Prevent Party Split’: NCP Leader Amol Mitkari On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Dy CM - VIDEO
‘To Prevent Party Split’: NCP Leader Amol Mitkari On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Dy CM - VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Industry Bodies Flag Land, MSME And Export Reforms As Key Priorities During CM Yogi Adityanath’s Meeting In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh News: Industry Bodies Flag Land, MSME And Export Reforms As Key Priorities During CM Yogi Adityanath’s Meeting In Lucknow
Kedarnath Yatra Preparations Intensify As Administration Plans Mobile Phone Ban Inside Temple Premises
Kedarnath Yatra Preparations Intensify As Administration Plans Mobile Phone Ban Inside Temple Premises
article-image

"Then another one came and served us another dish. They said this is the mutton steak. They had given us two, one mutton and one beef. What we had been eating all this time was beef steak," he added.

Sayak is seen questioning the waiter about how mutton could have been “misheard” as beef, pointing out that they had already consumed the food. The waiter can be heard admitting that a mistake had been made.

"What do you mean you made a mistake? Do you know I’m a Brahmin? You served me beef when I asked for mutton!’ Sayak can be heard asking the waiter.”

Waiter Arrested After Actor Sayak Chakraborty Alleges Beef Served Instead Of Mutton At Olypub...
