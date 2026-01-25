MP News: Hindu Groups’ Call For Shutdown Over Illegal Beef Sale In Jhabua | Representational Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu groups have called for a voluntary shutdown on Tuesday in protest against the alleged illegal sale and transport of beef in Jhabua district.

There is widespread anger in the community due to the insensitivity of the district administration in the cow slaughter case that occurred on December 6, 2025 in the forest of Sajeli village in Meghnagar.

Saint Raghuvar Das Maharaj of Talwara, Rajasthan, said, “Cow slaughter is an unforgivable sin; declaring the forest a sanctuary can partially atone for it.”

The decision was taken during a collective meeting organised at Shri Siddheshwari Ambe Mata Temple in Siddheshwar Colony.

As part of the protest, a grand rally will be taken out at 1 pm from Utkrisht Maidan, district headquarters. The procession will pass through major city roads and culminate at the Collectorate, where a memorandum will be submitted to the Collector.

Hindu organisations, social groups, trade bodies and youth associations attended the meeting and voiced their strong resentment over the rising incidents of cow slaughter reported in the district.

Youth groups also mobilised support through social media. Women in large numbers participated in the meeting.