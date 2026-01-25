Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Congress Ward President Dies Of Contaminated Water; Death Toll Surges To 28 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 75-year-old retired teacher and resident of Bhagirathpura died due to contaminated water in Indore on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Rajaram Bourasi, was also a ward president of the Congress party.

According to his family members, Bourasi complained of vomiting and diarrhea on Friday. ​​When his condition worsened, he was initially taken to a local doctor, but his condition did not improve. He was then admitted to the government super-specialty hospital on Saturday morning, where he died during treatment on Sunday.

Congress State President Jitu Patwari took to X (formerly Twitter) and condemned the rising numbers of people dying because of contaminated water.

अत्यंत दुख के साथ कहना पड़ रहा है कि इंदौर में दूषित पानी पीने से कांग्रेस पार्टी में मेरे साथी, भागीरथपुरा में वार्ड अध्यक्ष राजाराम बौरासी जी का निधन हो गया।



भाजपा सरकार की लापरवाही, भ्रष्टाचार और अहंकार ने ज़हरीला पानी पिलाकर अब तक 28 निर्दोष लोगों की जान ले ली है।… pic.twitter.com/PbYahO5j56 — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) January 25, 2026

Meanwhile, the health department stated that, according to his 2018-19 angiography report, Rajaram Bourasi suffered from heart disease. He also had high blood pressure and diabetes. The available medical documents do not confirm vomiting and diarrhea.

Currently, 10 people suffering from illnesses caused by contaminated water are admitted to the government super-specialty hospital, four of whom are in the ICU. The condition of one female and one male patient is critical. One of them is on a ventilator. He facilitated coordination between the administration and local residents.

Rajaram Bourasi was also an active member of the Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station Development Committee and the Railway Police Security Committee. When the situation worsened due to contaminated water in Bhagirathpura, he worked to coordinate between the administration and the residents. He also participated in demonstrations organised by the Congress party.

According to local residents, in this time of crisis, Bourasi played a crucial role in bringing the voices of the affected families to the attention of the government. He also fought for the rights of teachers in grant-in-aid schools across the state.