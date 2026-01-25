Indore’s New Trend: Health Conscious Gen-Z Unwinds Over Coffee Rave Parties After Morning Jog!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has always been a city that absorbs new ideas quickly, blending tradition with evolving lifestyles. In recent years, the city has witnessed the rise of a refreshing social trend, coffee rave culture.

A club called After Fly, which has already hosted coffee raves in the city organises Coffee raves on every Sunday and one such event is set to be organised onJanuary 25 at Ohlio Gourmet Café, Vijay Nagar.

Priced at ₹349 per person, the entry includes a complimentary water bottle, cold coffee or juice, Red Bull, and a Neuro Gum sachet. For many, the cost feels reasonable compared to traditional parties, though some remain selective.

Loud Electeonic Dance Music, coffee and Redbull conversations and Energetic and high spirited crowd define coffee raves as an alternative Social Shindig driven not by alcohol but by adrenaline, hobnob and warm gesture.

Unlike typical Nightlife, coffee raves focus on maintaining health balance while also focusing on the entertainment part. Usually held during mornings or early afternoons, they enable people to focus on thier health and gaiety without disturbing their busy schedule or health. For The youth, this culture represents a shift where fun doesn’t have to entangle exhaustion with excess. The adrenaline rush now comes from strong brews, Energetic bold playlists, and shared merry moments.

Avani Jain, a student of B.com at Prestige institute of management said, "my parents usually are rigid about my timings after 7 pm, thus Coffee raves are my go-to for spending time with my friends, enjoying music and sharing a pub experience without putting myself in danger."

The crowd is largely made up of students and young working professionals who are increasingly conscious of their mental and physical well-being.

With lifestyle choices like vegan diets, fitness routines, and mindful living gaining popularity, the younger generation is actively seeking experiences that align with these values. Coffee raves fit effortlessly into this mindset, offering excitement without compromise.

Because... Gen-Zs love music & energy minus alcohol

“Coffee raves connect with young people because our way of socialising has changed. We want music and energy without late nights or alcohol. It sits perfectly between a café and a party — relaxed, affordable, and memorable,” says Rishabh Jain, a student of BBA program from Symbiosis, Indore.

'Coffee & chill vibes without late nights'

Dakshesh Vishwakarma, a DAVV School of Journalism and mass communication student shared, “Coffee raves are especially fun for those people who are orthodox about alcohol or might have physical complications. I’m not really into late night parties, but coffee raves feel different because of upbeat music, coffee, caffiene and a chill vibe.”

The growing trend spreads through word of mouth and social media, attracting not only the youth but health conscious adults. coffee raves bring limelight to a cultural shift in Indore, one where socialising is conscious, inclusive, and driven by decency and sobered senses while redefining entertaining aspect of pub music. The city’s youth is choosing connection, coffee, and community over convention and unhealthy lifestyle.