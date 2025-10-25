Indore Food Corner: Check Out Best Rooftop & Pool-Side Restaurants For A Friends' Night Out

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Has it been a long day without your dear friends? And you want to tell them all about it when you see them again? The here the best spots in Indore where you can go to chill and relax, and pour your heart out while having a good mean in a good ambience.

1. Shamiyana

Scheme No. 78 is fast becoming a favorite spot for food lovers in the city. With its pure vegetarian, multi-cuisine menu, it brings together flavors from across the world while keeping it light and soulful.

The place is known for its beautiful ambience and rooftop setting, making it a perfect choice for family/friends dinners, casual outings, or relaxed evenings under the open sky.

Whether you’re craving something Indian, continental, or a fusion twist, Shamiyana serves it all with freshness and warmth.

2. The Hub

The Hub in Scheme No. 78 is adding a fresh vibe to the city’s dining scene with its stylish rooftop setting and a menu that travels all the way from Indian flavors to Italian delights.

Known as a lively spot for sundowners, it’s the place where good food meets golden evenings.

And with a bar coming soon, The Hub is gearing up to be the go-to destination for food, fun, and a relaxed urban experience.

3. Si Nonna

The much-loved pizzeria brand at Phoenix Citadel has brought its authentic Neapolitan sourdough pizzas to Indore.

The brand’s journey began in Naples, the birthplace of pizza, where the secret lies in its traditional ‘mother dough’.

....and the best part is, here you can make your own Pizza!

Must Try: Sourdough Margherita Pizza, Mushroom Cream Pizza, Chicken Pepperoni Panuozzo & Nonna's Famous Tiramisu

4. Tulum Cantina

Tulum Cantina at Vistara Township, Mangyaya Sadak is a cozy new spot that blends style with comfort.

The place has natural earthy tones and rustic charm. Hence, it creates the perfect backdrop for beautiful evenings. The menu brings back old bites with a fresh twist, making it ideal for both casual outings with friends and romantic dates.

5. Pincode

Chef Kunal Kapoor has opened its first Punjabi outlet at CP67 Mall in Mohali. This one offers a signature pan-Indian dining experience.

With decor inspired by letters, stamps, and vintage charm, the restaurant blends nostalgia with the richness of Indian culinary traditions.

Must Try: Amritsari Kulfa, Paan Mocktail with Gulkand, and other innovative sweets.